‘Cowardly, selfish’ · TV News

Erasmo Viana forgot the alliance with Gui Araujo and decided to make the skull of his former ally in A Fazenda 2021. This Friday (5), the eliminated one of the week criticized the ex-On Vacation with the Ex and stated that he has a “behavior” cowardly and selfish” within the reality of Record.

During the recording of the Falando na Cara dynamic, Viana also called Araujo “intelligent, masked, gossipy and liar”. Questioned by Rodrigo Faro, the former MTV rebutted the attack: “When I say what I think here, it seems that I am the owner of the truth. When other people vote, they say they have truth for everyone, it doesn’t change anything. When I expose the I think here, I’m a gossip. When it’s other people, they play straight.”

“I don’t know, I’ve known Erasmo for a long time now, I think he’s talking about the game. Erasmo is a really smart guy, sensible, coherent, who has a side like me, competitive. He knows my personality there. out, better for him to talk to me than for me to talk here,” continued Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. “You can be sure it’s 100% in relation to the game,” said Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband.

Once again, Araujo blamed the Record edition for the criticisms of the eliminated pedestrians. “It must be a compilation of things, speeches, opinions and, most of the time, they are not always easy to digest. He knows that everything I think is in relation to the game, maybe he doesn’t agree with me in the opinions. people don’t handle criticism well, which is not my case.”

The fitness influencer also criticized rival Solange Gomes, with whom he played a role throughout the game. The muse of the Gugu Bathtub received the signs of “warrior, insufferable, gossip and lazy”.

“Some people like it, Faro! I’m not a gossip, I think that gossip people don’t stay here, we’ve already seen that in other editions, that gossips are eliminated. If I were, I think I would have been there,” Solange pointed out.

The dynamic will be shown in full at Hora do Faro this Sunday (7), starting at 3:15 pm. Check out the plates distributed by Erasmus:

Rico Melquiades: True, lively, helpful, manipulative and shack.

Aline Mineiro: Helpful, generous, affectionate and soap.

Solange Gomes: Warrior, gossip, insufferable and lazy.

Dayane Mello: Warrior and friend.

Sthefane Matos: Plant and sad.

Gui Araujo: Intelligent, masked, gossiper, liar, coward and selfish.

Tiago Piquilo: Reliable and good character.

Marina Ferrari: Funny.

Dynho Alves: Reliable and friend.

Mileide Mihaile: Sensible and honest.

Valentina Francavilla: Affectionate.

Arcrebiano de Araujo, the Bil: Warrior, traitor, manipulated and disloyal.

