‘Cristiano Ronaldo will score goals until the age of 75,’ jokes Guardiola

Before the Manchester derby, Guardiola exalted rival Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that he will continue scoring goals until he is 75 years old.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the big highlight of the season of Manchester United and hope for goals throughout the seasons. For rivals, the attacker is still the main danger to look out for.

It is the case of Pep Guardiola it’s the Manchester City. In an interview with Sky Sport, this Friday (5), the Spanish coach praised Portuguese and joked about his longevity.

“(Christian) Ronaldo will score goals throughout his life. He will be 75 years old, maybe retired, but he will be at his own barbecue playing and continuing to score goals“, he said.

“This type of players, like Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, what they have done in the last decade in the football world, scoring goals and more goals, speaks for itself,” he added.

In the current season, Cristiano has scored nine goals in 12 games for the red devils, all leaving the team at an advantage or tying the score.