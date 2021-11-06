Cruzeiro ends fast of victories and sees chance of relegation to Serie C drop to less than 1% | cruise

Cruzeiro ended the fast of four rounds without a win in the Brazilian Series B with a 1-0 victory over Londrina, this Friday. As a result, the chances of downgrade dropped to less than 1%.
These are the calculations of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. Upon reaching 43 points, Fox made the probability of falling for Serie C go to 0.66%, with four games to go.
The celestial team is ahead of other teams that still have to play in the round, such as Operário and Sampaio Corrêa, which can still surpass Raposa in the table. The team is in 11th place.
Cruzeiro ends his winning streak and sees a chance of relegation for Serie C to drop to less than 1% — Photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/ Londrina
According to UFMG, Cruzeiro needs another victory to see the chances of relegation practically disappear. The team came from four rounds (two defeats and two draws) without a win in the Brazilian Serie B.
Therefore, it ended up approaching the fight against relegation. Next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), the team receives the Brusque, at Mineirão. More than 20 thousand fans have already guaranteed their presence in the match.