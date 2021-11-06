Cruzeiro sees chance of relegation to Serie C drop to minus 1% after victory over Londrina; see probabilities

Now occupying the 11th position in the Brazilian Series B Championship, with 43 points, Cruzeiro opened five points in the relegation zone. The situation improved after the victory by 1-0 against Londrina, this Friday, at Estádio do Café. With that, he saw his chances of relegation to Serie C drop to minus 1%.

Crystal Ball:GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team

According to the calculations by Professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the result gives Cruzeiro a 0.8% chance of being relegated to Serie C next season.

In case of a tie, the number would be 8.1%, and if it lost it would increase to 20.2%. Remember that the club’s competitors from Minas will still play in the round.

Cruzeiro returns to the field to face Brusque, next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Mineirão. Interestingly, another direct confrontation in the fight against relegation.

See the chances of your team winning the round by clicking here