Cruzeiro sells 50% of the tickets for the duel with Brusque and will have its biggest audience in this Series B – Sports

Cruzeiro announced, this Friday afternoon (5), that 50% of the 20 thousand tickets offered for sale (official number confirmed by Raposa) for the duel with Brusque, next Tuesday (9), at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, for the 35th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, they have already been sold.

With this, the starring club will have its largest audience in the competition. So far, of the eight games in which the blues have played in front of their fans since the reopening of the gates (see list below), the highest number of payers came in the 2-1 defeat by the CSA, on September 26, at Independência. On the occasion, 5,796 people paid a ticket to accompany the confrontation, valid for the 26th round of the competition.

It is worth remembering that the financial report of the 1-1 draw with Vila Nova, last Monday, in Horto, has not yet been released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). However, it is safe to say that the number of payers did not exceed that of the clash with the CSA.

So far, Cruzeiro has played five games at Independência, two at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, and the other at Mineirão.

According to a spokesperson for Raposa, the load of tickets for this Tuesday’s clash may be increased following the increase in sales.

Sales

The star club also informed that, after ending the priority sale for the partner-fans, the sale of tickets is open to the general public, through the website ingresso.cruzeiro.com.br.

With promotional prices for tickets – starting at R$ 20 at the moment – ​​Cruzeiro took the match to Mineirão, hoping to count on greater support from the fans in the stands in this final stretch of the Second Division.

With 40 points, in 14th place, the celestial team is just two points from the relegation zone.

However, before thinking about Brusque, the team led by coach Vanderlei Luxembrugo has a decisive duel with Londrina, the first team inside the Z-4, this Friday, at 9.30 pm, at the Café stadium.

Check out Cruzeiro’s audiences as principal in this Series B:

CRUISE 1 X 0 CONFIDENCE – MINERÃO – 4,703 PAYERS

CRUISE 1 X 0 PONTE PRETA – ARENA DO ALLIGATOR – 4,467 PAYERS

1 X 1 WORKER CRUISE – ARENA DO ALLIGATOR – 5,373 PAYERS

1 X 2 CSA CRUISE – INDEPENDENCE – 5,796 PAYERS

CRUISE 2 X 0 BRASIL DE PELOTAS – INDEPENDÊNCIA – 1,573 PAYERS

0 X 0 BOTAFOGO CRUISE – INDEPENDENCE – 5,297 PAYERS

CRUISE 1 X 3 OAR – INDEPENDENCE – 2,750 PAYERS

1 X 1 VILA NOVA CRUISE – INDEPENDENCE – PUBLIC NOT DISCLOSED

Read more:

Allan receives homage from Atlético and guarantees: ‘I live one of the best moments of my career’

Cruzeiro fights to no longer be a Brazilian champion to fall to the Series C of the Brazilian Nationals