CSN and CSN Mineração may go up more than 100% on the Stock Exchange, says Inter Por Mercado News

Despite the negative moment for companies in the mining and steel industry, the Inter analysis team assesses that CSN (SA:) and CSN Mineração (SA:) shares have a potential appreciation of more than 100% on B3 ( SA :).

After a period of record results, steelmakers and miners saw their profits fall, due to the precipitous drop in prices on the international market. The commodity, which traded at more than US$ 230 per ton, has been quoted below US$ 100 in Chinese ports in recent weeks, as a result of the Chinese government’s restrictions on production and the crisis in the housing market in the second. largest economy in the world.

This phenomenon caused the share prices of miners and steelmakers listed on the B3 to also fall. CSN shares, which on July 29 were quoted at R$48.13, closed the trading session on October 3rd, trading at R$22.09. CSN Mineração shares, in turn, went from R$9.48 to R$5.21 in the same period.

In the view of analyst Gabriela Cortez Joubert, from Inter Research, the negative impacts of mining on CSN should be concentrated in this quarter. The bank foresees a still robust demand in the steel segment, especially in the domestic market, which should support the company’s good performance. In addition, Joubert highlights CSN’s expansion strategy in the cement segment and its net debt below the guidance for the year as positive points.

Inter’s recommendation for CSN’s shares is “buy”, with a target price of R$51 at the end of 2022, which corresponds to a potential appreciation of 131%.

CSN Mining

The analyst assesses that CSN Mineração’s results for the third quarter of this year came below the company’s capacity, and believes that the company should continue to meet its expansion schedule.

Inter’s recommendation for CSN’s shares is “buy”, with a target price of R$15 at the end of 2022, which corresponds to a potential appreciation of 188%.

By Market News