Daniel Borges designs a classic with Vasco and vibrates with permanence in Botafogo: ‘A reason for great pride’

One of the most regular players in the Botafogo in the season, Daniel Borges will stay at the club until December 2023. The right-back hit a goal and will sign permanently with Alvinegro. The defender celebrated the brand at a press conference held this Friday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

– I’m happy here and I was even happier when we agreed to stay for next year. I’m reaping what I’ve been planting during the competition. Renewing the contract is a source of great pride – celebrated the full-back.

Botafogo lives the expectation of gaining access to the Series A of Brasileirão. The club can confirm its ascension in the next two rounds of Serie B, depending on a combination of results. The first challenge will be against the Vasco, this Sunday, in São Januário.

– We have a very clear objective of seeking access since the beginning of the competition, but we think game by game. We have to think about Vasco first, then comes the Black Bridge, next week’s game). We have to improve our campaign away from home to keep dreaming about access. First of all is this Sunday game – he said.

The shirt 20 faces the duel against Cruz-Maltino as a “war”. He guarantees that Botafogo will take the field as they always play, thinking of a positive result.

– Classic is never an ordinary game, it’s always decision, war. Just as they are in need of victory, we also need it because we want access. We can’t go in with this thought that it’s just one more game, we’re going to go in with the thought that it’s one more decision, that it’s going to be a war in there and that we’re going to come out victorious – he added.

MORE STATEMENTS BY DANIEL BORGES

Competition with Rafael on the side

– It’s not just the Rafael and Daniel as right-backs, he also has the Jonathan (We read) it’s the Federico (Barrandeguy), they raise the level of training and it helps me to do my best on the field.

Games at Nilton Santos Stadium

– Running a regular campaign indoors has been important to us. We know we have made some mistakes away from home. Next Sunday is a classic, it will be difficult. The opponent is under pressure for a win, seeking access. We are aware of what we have to do on Sunday to come out with victory.

Joel Carli’s presence

– O carli is our captain, a reference of our group. As we talked about in the locker room, the appointment starts with the Navarre it’s the Chay up front, this makes it easier for us to make a trip. Having a reference like Carli gives us a lot of confidence.

Botafogo fans sold out tickets for São Januário

– This is very good news, we always have the support of the fans and what happens here at Nilton Santos is proof. Tying 0-0 and the crowd was crucial because they didn’t stop supporting us. We know that their presence will be fundamental (in São Januário), we are counting on that. It will be another war with the support and presence of everyone there.