Death of Marília Mendonça: daughter of an airplane pilot pays tribute on social networks: ‘I love you forever. Rest, father’ | Federal District

The pilot and co-pilot of the plane that crashed with singer Marília Mendonça were residents of the Federal District. This Friday (5), the eldest daughter of pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior, 56 years old, used a social network to honor her father.

“I love you forever. Rest in peace, father,” said Vitória Medeiros, 19 years old.

The pilot’s daughter also posted an old photo in which she appears inside a plane, alongside her father. “Thank you for coming to visit me,” said the girl, who slept at Geraldo’s house, in Asa Sul, the night before the accident.

Marília Mendonça and four other people died this Friday afternoon (5) after the crash of a small aircraft, near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais. In addition to Geraldo, the co-pilot Tarcíso Pessoa Viana, 37, is also among the victims.

Vitória posted a tribute to her father, pilot Geraldo Medeiros, on her social network

Geraldo Medeiros was born in Floriano, south of Piauí, but lived in Brasília. In addition to Vitória, he left two more children: a 4-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

“He was no longer my husband, but he was my best friend, the best person in the world, father of my daughter. I still can’t believe what happened. The most careful driver I’ve ever met,” Geraldo’s ex-wife told g1 Euda Dias.

According to Euda, her ex-husband had been a pilot for about 20 years.

Marília Mendonça makes a post getting on a plane

The aircraft that crashed was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in regular condition and has authorization to take an air taxi.

There is still no information about the reason for the fall. The Air Force will investigate the causes of the accident. Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had sent criminal forensics teams, investigators and delegates to the scene.

Death of Marília Mendonça

The singer Marilia Mendonça

The death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office.

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

She was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília leaves a son, Léo, who turns two in December.