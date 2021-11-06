Death of Marília Mendonça: Singer rocks a teaser for a series released yesterday by Netflix – Series News

The song “Todo Mundo Vai Sufrer” was placed on the official announcement of the new national streaming series Só Se For Por Amor





On Friday afternoon (5), Brazil was shocked by the news of the death of country singer Marília Mendonça, aged 26. She was on her way to a concert when the plane she was on crashed near a waterfall in the interior of Minas Gerais. With a powerful voice, the sertaneja had just been chosen to pack the teaser of the national series only if it’s for love, from Netflix.

Released yesterday (4) by the streaming company, the production used the song Todo Mundo Vai Sofrer, by Marília Mendonça, in its first preview. Só Se For Por Amor sought inspiration in the sertanejo, the singer’s musical style, to tell a story about broken hearts, dreams, ambition and fame. The production is in the final stages of recording and is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Check out the teaser:

The cast brought together names such as Lucy Alves, Filipe Bragança, singer Agnes Nunes, as well as Gustavo Vaz, Ana Mametto, Micael, Giordano Castro, Adriano Ferreira, Luiza Fittipaldi and Laila Garin. The story takes place in Goiás, where Marília Mendonça was born.

Produced by Coração da Selva, Só Se For Por Amor is being directed by Ana Luiza Azevedo, Gisele Barroco and Joana Mariani. The production is by Georgia Costa Araújo and Luciano Patrick, who is also the creator of the series.

DOCUMENTAL SERIES ABOUT MARÍLIA MEDONÇA

Months earlier, it was speculated that Netflix would produce a documentary series about the singer. The information was published by the website Movimento Country, in the country music segment, in September this year. According to the vehicle, the singer already had plans for a documentary series with the Netflix streaming platform, which would be launched in 2022.

The series would tell the story of the sertanejo singer and her relationship with the musical genre. According to a source from the Country Movement, the streaming service had already made an attempt to negotiate with the singer in the past, but was unsuccessful. However, this year, he was making progress in negotiations with the singer, who decided to go ahead with the project. That would be a big bet for Netflix, which was already producing a series about the country duo Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, which has no release date yet.