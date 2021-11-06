Delivery of gasoline and ethanol is released by the ANP in Brazil

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) announced on Thursday (4) changes in the rules for marketing fuel in the country.

Among the changes announced by the agency are the regulation of fuel delivery, which may be carried out based on a specific authorization from the agency and will be restricted, at first, to hydrated ethanol and C gasoline.

“To join the program, the service station must comply with the ANP Quality Monitoring Program (PMQC) and delivery must be made within the limits of the municipality where the retailer authorized by the ANP is located,” says the agency. The Ministry of Economy had been publicly defending the measure as a way to increase competition in the sector.

Another change is the way fuel prices are displayed at stations. From now on, the values ​​will have only two decimal places on the panels and on the pumps, facilitating the understanding of the consumer. The deadline for entry into force of the new rule is 180 days.

According to the ANP, the approved measures were submitted to public consultation and hearing and have been discussed since 2018, with the beginning of the truck drivers’ strike. “On the occasion, the Agency adopted a set of flexible, exceptional and temporary measures, in order to guarantee supply. After the end of the strike, the ANP began to assess in a broader way possible changes that could increase efficiency in the fuel market in Brazil”, says the agency.