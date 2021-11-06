Delta changes flight departure from Guarulhos and wins 1 day on US reopening

Delta Airbus A330-300





As we followed this last Thursday here at AEROIN, the American company Delta Air Lines issued a statement in which it comments on the great moment of international air travel, resulting from the announcement of the opening of the United States from next Monday, the 8th of November, for foreign passengers who are fully vaccinated and/or who meet the defined entry requirements.

And among the curiosities presented by the company, such as the fact that several flights will have maximum capacity for all seats, Delta also commented that flight DL106, which will depart from São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, and land at Hartsfield- Jackson International Airport, from Atlanta, United States, will be the first international of the company to touch American soil under the new rules of entry clearance.

However, what led this flight in question to become the company’s first was, curiously, a change it made in the departure time in order to gain almost a day on the first departure from Guarulhos to Atlanta.

According to the original schedule, the company’s services on this route, currently planned with Airbus A330-300 aircraft with 293 seats, take off at 10:50 pm, therefore, it would only be possible for passengers from Brazil to board on the night of the 8th, almost a full day after departure. effecting the US release. The night departure of the 7th, even if landing on the morning of the 8th, would not fit because the new rule takes effect at midnight of the 8th.





Thus, Delta decided to delay the departure from the night of the 7th to the early hours of the 8th. The company informs:

“To allow fully vaccinated customers traveling with Delta to enter the United States under the new entry guidelines, flight DL106 from Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo to Atlanta, originally scheduled to take off at 10:50 pm on the 7th November, will depart São Paulo at 2:01 am on November 8th.

“As the US reopens to fully vaccinated international travelers, Delta Air Lines is looking forward to reuniting friends and family who have been separated for the past 20 months.”

Delta also confirms that it will normally operate DL104 flights departing São Paulo at 10:50 pm on November 8th and subsequent days, therefore, the schedule change is valid only for the night of the 7th to the 8th.

With information from Delta Air Lines



