Deputies ask the STF to cancel the voting rite of the PEC dos Precatórios





Deputies from different parties and ideological currents entered the Supreme Court this Friday, 5th, with a lawsuit in which they question the rite adopted by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in the processing of the PEC dos Precatórios.

In the document, parliamentarians ask the Court to annul the vote on the agglutinative amendment that allowed the remote participation of deputies who were on official mission at COP 26 and all the decisions that followed.

The script by Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS), Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), Vanderlei Macris (PSDB-SP) and Joice Hasselman (PSL-SP) is that, according to the internal regulations of the Chamber, the congressman who performs an official diplomatic or cultural mission must be licensed and cannot vote on matters analyzed in plenary.

“With the exclusive scope of ensuring the approval of the matter yesterday by the plenary, Bureau Act No. 212, of November 3, 2021, was downloaded, which allowed the remote voting of parliamentarians on an official mission to COP26, in Glasgow, in Scotland”, say the deputies in the action.

“If the vote on the matter is not suspended, it may be considered approved in two rounds by the Chamber and proceed to the Senate, in a manifestly irregular manner”, they add.

The PEC was approved, in the first round, on the night of Wednesday 3 by a narrow margin. The proposal is the bet of President Jair Bolsonaro to make a Brazilian Aid of 400 reais feasible.

“Lira is doing everything to make it possible for the Bolsonaro government to continue, which has very low popularity, and to make the president’s reelection feasible. For this, it is using maneuvers that are evidently illegal and sets dangerous precedents not only for this case, but for the functioning of the Chamber as a whole”, said Melchionna in a conversation with capital letter.

“It’s not the first time we’ve seen Lira act in an undemocratic way. He has run over and changed the regiment to lessen the possibility of resistance from the opposition. We will not accept this silently. The PEC dos Precatórios is sold by Bolsonaro as a possibility to help the poorest, but it is a lie. It will only open up even more space in the public budget for the secret amendments, which are being used to buy votes”, declared the deputy.

