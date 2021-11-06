Diabetes kills 1 person every 5 seconds in the world, show unprecedented data – 11/05/2021

Initial and unpublished data from the 10th edition of the Atlas Diabetes, produced by the IDF (International Diabetes Federation), show that 6.7 million people worldwide died from diabetes and its complications in 2021, that’s the equivalent of one person dead every five seconds.

The survey draws attention to a continuous increase in the disease. Currently, 537 million people in the world, equivalent to one in ten, between 20 and 79 years old, live with diabetes. Furthermore, IDF experts have projected that this number could reach the mark of 643 million in 2030 and 784 million in 2045.

Diabetes caused at least $966 billion in health care spending last year, a 316% increase over the past 15 years.

poor regions

The survey also found that 81% of adults with diabetes live in low- or middle-income countries. Just to give you an idea, in South and Central America alone, the number of adults with diabetes is expected to rise to 49 million by 2045, an increase of 50%.

In the Middle East and North Africa, the number of adults with diabetes is projected to increase to 136 million by 2045, an increase of 87%. That, of course, if nothing is done.

“We are failing in the fight against diabetes and we are not managing to stop this growth. We have to act more, carry out out of season campaigns, involve society more and demand more public policies that strengthen access to health care and quality specialized care”, alert Rosane Kupfer, president of the SBD-RJ (Brazilian Society of Diabetes – regional of Rio de Janeiro).

Prevention is important as data shows that 541 million adults have impaired glucose tolerance, putting them at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

It is worth remembering that people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing other serious health problems such as cardiovascular disease, eye disease, kidney failure, pregnancy complications, development of infections and even limb amputation.

Therefore, keeping blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels at or near normal can help delay or prevent complications from diabetes.

“More and more people are getting diabetic due to sedentary lifestyles and the ingestion of industrialized foods. There is a trap in the world today: people have more access to food, but the most balanced diet, with proteins, is not accessible to everyone. Food cheaper are those rich in carbohydrates and fat, compromising the diet,” explains Kupfer.

The complete atlas, with all data on the disease, commonly done every two years, will be available on December 6th.