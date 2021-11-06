Disappointing result of Avaí in the Ressacada; team retreats in the second stage and gives the tie

The 1-1 draw against Vitória na Ressacada was disappointing. With Avaí’s team insecure and missing too many passes, the retreat in the second stage was a harsh punishment. The fear of losing…

Avaí drew with Vitória on Friday night (5th) at Ressacada Stadium. If the result still leaves the team from the South of Ilha with conditions to reach the access to Serie A in 2022, the score of 1 x 1 was disappointing. It wasn’t a good game for Avaí, despite a goal scored by Copete at the end of the first stage, owing a good performance in general.

Despite Avaí’s team having gone to the locker room with a score of 1-0, the first half did not please. Until the first 15 minutes, Avaí pressured, tried to shorten the ball from Bahia. However, playing on the counterattacks, it was Vitória that scared in two dangerous moves.

From 30 to 40 minutes the game was balanced with an excess of lost balls by the two teams and on the side of the Azzurri team, many passing errors. The best moment was in the 35th minute, when the Avaiano attack managed to make a good triangulation. Ten minutes later, new arrangement. Getúlio steals a ball, plays for Jadson to serve Copete, who tries twice to open the scoreboard and become the greatest foreign scorer in the club’s history.

On the way back to the second stage, in the first 15 minutes, Avaí tried to break through Vitória’s defense block. On minute 17, Claudinei Oliveira moved in three positions and the team retreated, attracting the visiting team to their field. Once again Valdívia enters and makes the team’s income drop in production.

After creating three opportunities, Vitória reached the equalizer that disappointed the audience present in the stadium. In the second (08) the opponent is the CSA that has been growing in production. Yellow alert light on in Avaí.