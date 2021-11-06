Discovery+ arrives in Brazil on November 9, see prices and content

Discovery+ announced, this Thursday (4), news about the new streaming service — which arrives in the country on November 9 — and its content catalog.

The video below summarizes what arrives on the platform. The list includes from reality shows, gastronomy programs, documentaries and even children’s content.

The platform will feature content from Discovery Channel, Discovery Kids, Discovery Home and Health, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Science, Food Network and HGTV.

In addition to programs well known to the public, such as Irmãos à Obra and Largados e Pelados, Discovery+ will also have some new content:

Francesco (a documentary about Pope Francis)

BBC exclusive collection. The highlight is Um Planeta Perfeito, narrated by Antônio Fagundes

Brazilian edition of Largados e Pelados

Masters of Sabotage

90 days to get married

90 Day Exclusive Season: Back to the Track

Children’s content such as Ba Da Bean and CurioZoo World

Price

The subscription costs R$21.90/month in the monthly plan, and users have 7 free days to try it out. There will also be a launch offer in the annual plan: 12 installments of R$16.24 (R$194.88) until 12/8. After that date, the annual subscription fee will be 12 installments of R$18.90 (R$226.80).

It will be possible to watch Discovery+ on Android and iOS apps, as well as Smart TVs, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Claro’s setup box. There will also be a package with Globoplay.

What about HBO Max?

Since AT&T announced the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, many speculate if there will be a union of streaming services. Executives are considering merging streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, which was unveiled during a conference call this week.

Critic and journalist PH Santos attended the Discovery event and asked about the possible union of the platforms. The company responded as follows:

They read my question. Response:

As the merger was not approved by each of the legislations, practically they cannot answer how this approximation between HBO Max and Discovery+ will be. Thus, until then, each one follows his life without influence between them. — PH (@phsantos) November 4, 2021

Discovery+ arrives in Brazil as an entertainment subscription “plus”, which will compete against giants that already dominate the market in the country — such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Disney Plus, Star+, Globoplay and HBO Max.