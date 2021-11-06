Distrust and hope at COP-26 – Opinion

Far beyond a government, there is an entire country committed to environmental preservation and combating climate change. This is what, for now, can be concluded from Brazil’s participation in COP-26, the UN Climate Conference, in Glasgow.

Despite the efforts of President Jair Bolsonaro – a notorious aggressor not only of the so-called environmental cause, but also of environmentalists – to squander the soft power of Brazil in the environmental field built over decades, the country’s image in the international forum was not as deteriorated as expected. Fearing the harsh criticism he would surely receive for his negligent and destructive stance towards the environment, Bolsonaro decided not to attend COP-26, but Brazil was well represented by 10 of the 22 state governors that make up the Brasil Verde Consortium, in addition to entrepreneurs, bankers, academics and non-governmental organizations.

This union of efforts between subnational governments and civil society in favor of environmental preservation sent a clear message to the civilized world: Brazil is bigger than Bolsonaro and more aware of its share of responsibility for reducing the emission of gases that cause the greenhouse effect of what makes shift government look like. Faced with the inaction of the federal administration, if not its deleterious action, representatives of Brazilian society presented concrete plans at COP-26 to develop the Amazon Region in a sustainable way, fight environmental crimes and participate more actively in a future global carbon market.

Evidently, civil society can do a lot, and has done what it can to counteract the debacle of the federal public administration, but it cannot do everything. The central government is still key to the formulation and implementation of environmentally responsible public policies.

As a matter of fact, the federal government was not totally absent from the COP-26. Important official commitments were made. In a speech broadcast at the Brazil pavilion at the climate forum, Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite announced an increase in the forecast of cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, from the current 43% to 50% by 2030, a commitment signed in the Paris Agreement, in 2015. Experts warn, however, that this increase, in reality, is nothing more than a “climate pedaling”. The federal government changed the calculation basis for applying the new percentage. Initially, the 2.8 billion tons of gases emitted in 2005 were taken as a parameter for reduction. Now, it is estimated that 2.4 billion tons of gases were emitted into the atmosphere that year. In other words, in practice, there would be no increase in the Brazilian target assumed in the Paris Agreement.

Pressured by the United States and the European Union (EU), Brazil also committed to a 30% reduction in methane gas emissions, compared to the 2020 level, by the end of this decade. US President Joe Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believe that reducing the emission of methane, the second most greenhouse gas, after CO2, is the fastest way to reduce CO2. global warming. Brazil has about 220 million head of cattle and, therefore, is one of the largest emitters of methane gas on the planet. Thus, reaching the agreed target means reducing the consumption of red meat in the country or investing in animal feed that, through technological advances, reduce the emission of methane in livestock.

In short, the commitments made by Brazil at COP-26 were important. Goals are bold. The country’s adherence to the pacts signed in Glasgow is very positive. But the paper accepts everything. The central issue has remained the same since the Climate Leaders Summit organized by Biden in April this year, and in which Bolsonaro participated. What is the credibility of those who make the promises? The federal government’s record on environmental protection speaks for itself. Seeing is believing.