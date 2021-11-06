Djokovic breaks Sampras record and becomes No. 1 biggest

Paris, France) – Record of weeks in the ranking, with 337 weeks at the top, the Serbian Novak Djokovic managed, this Saturday, to also become the biggest number 1 at the end of the season. With the comeback victory over the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, he secured ‘Season Number 1’ for the seventh time in his career, leaving behind American Pete Sampras and his six-year ending in the lead.

Djokovic had equaled Sampras’ mark last year and is now an isolated record holder. His two biggest rivals, Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, are tied for third place along with American Jimmy Connors, each with five seasons finished as leader of the ATP.

Altogether, there are only 17 tennis players who ended a season leading the ranking, and 26 have already occupied this position throughout the history of ATP. Of the tennis players still active, the only other one who has achieved this feat is Briton Andy Murray, who finished 2016 as the best of the season.

The Big Four’s dominance in this regard is greater than in the Grand Slam, since the last one other than Federer, Nadal, Djokovic or Murray to manage to finish a year at the top was the American Andy Roddick, in 2003.

Although he lost the all-time record, Sampras maintains the longest number 1 streak at the end of the season, reaching six in consecutive years between 1993 and 1998. After him, the second highest series is Connors with five (from 1974 to 1978) and the third by John McEnroe, with four between 1981 and 1984, tied with Federer (2004 to 2007).