Djokovic wins battle, reaches the final in Paris and finishes year #1 for the seventh time | sneakers

Serbian Novak Djokovic won an authentic battle against Polish Hubert Hurkacz (10th in the world ranking) by 2 sets to 1, qualified for the final of the Masters 1000 in Paris and even secured first place in the world for the seventh time in his career .

+Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray stop in semifinals at Paris Masters

+Rio Open announces Berrettini and Alcaraz as confirmed first names for 2022

1 of 1 Djokovic celebrates victory over Hurkacz — Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Djokovic celebrates victory over Hurkacz — Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

– I am very proud and extremely happy. Obviously, that was one of my biggest goals and it’s always my goal, to be number 1 in the world and in the season. Doing this for the seventh time, a record, and surpassing my childhood idol and inspiration, Pete, is amazing – he said after the game.

Djokovic, holder of 20 Grand Slam trophies, won by 3/6, 6/0 and 7/6(5), in two hours and 17 minutes of confrontation at the Palais de Bercy, in the French capital. In the final this Sunday, he will face the winner of the duel between Alexander Zverez and Daniil Medvedev, which takes place this Saturday.

With another year finished as number 1 on the planet, the Serb surpasses the North American Pete Sampras, who had been him six times.

The star finished the season leading the way in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020 and now 2021. He had a chance to close the Grand Slam and win the four top tournaments on the circuit, but dropped out of the US Open final to Medvedev.

Djokovic had already surpassed, in March, the record of 310 weeks as leader of the ranking, surpassing a mark that belonged to Roger Federer. He will close 2021 with an incredible 348 weeks as the leader of the world rankings.