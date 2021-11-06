Doctor explains why healthy people can suffer sudden illness during intense physical activity

Credit: Reproduction/Social Networks/Facebook

The death of young Aelton Braga, while taking the Physical Aptitude Test (TAF) of the Pará Military Police competition, drew attention to the fact that apparently healthy people suffered sudden death while performing intense physical activities.

In competitions in the police area, the TAF is one of the most feared phases precisely because of the physical effort. A poor performance on the exam is what cuts candidates the most.

Among the most common exercises that are performed on the exam are fixed barbells, horizontal pushes, push-ups, swimming, running, and sit-ups.

A requirement for the completion of the TAF is the original medical certificate or notarized copy issued within a maximum of 15 days, which would guarantee that the person would be healthy.

But even with the clinical condition considered healthy, the risk of having a complication during a more intense activity still exists, according to cardiologist Bruno Faillace, heard by Portal Roma News.

Dr. Bruno explains that in situations where the activity is performed, high temperature rises with exposure to strong sunlight, as in the case of Aelton, the person can die if care was not taken in advance.

“To avoid any complications with physical exercise, hydration is recommended. In more intense activities it is also necessary to replace mineral salts. Otherwise, intense dehydration can occur, as well as other events such as rhabdomyolysis, destruction of muscle fibers that can lead to acute renal failure, which is sometimes fatal”.

The doctor makes an observation about the use of masks, which was adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The use of a mask during physical activity does not cause any significant harm to health and should be encouraged. On the other hand, it can interfere with physical performance since it behaves as a physical barrier to obtaining oxygen”.

Another case, similar to Aelton’s, was that of PM sergeant José Ribamar Soares Borges, who died after undergoing a physical test, required for patent promotion. The policeman suffered a heart attack.

According to the doctor, the heart problems that prevent a candidate from participating in a TAF are heart failure (“big and weak heart”), severe arrhythmias and coronary artery disease (blockage of the vessels of the heart).

