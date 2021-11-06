Dog abandoned by owner who did not want to pay for training is auctioned for R$ 140,000 in China | World

Deng Deng, a stray dog made famous on the Internet in China, was auctioned off for $25,000 (R$140,000 at current prices), 320 times the initial price, this week.
The dog is a Shiba Inu breed, and is 8 years old. He became known in the country in 2018. That year, a newspaper published an article that said that Deng Deng had been abandoned by his owner at a dog training school (the owner disappeared without paying bills). The animal lived at the school since that year.
Chinese social network image shows Deng Deng, a dog that was auctioned for $25,000 — Photo: Reproduction/Weibo
Justice decided to auction the dog. The money raised goes to the training school.
The auction took place over 29 hours on a platform of a Chinese trade website and was broadcast live and watched by 165,000 people. More than 480 bid to take Deng Deng.
Live broadcast auctions became common during the pandemic in China. Customers were confined because of measures imposed by the government to contain the pandemic.
