Dollar drops to R$5.523 in the week, after 2 highs; Ibovespa rises 1.28%

After rising 0.29% the day before, the dollar closed on Friday (5) down 1.49%, quoted at R$ 5.523 on sale, with investors reacting to positive employment data in the United States and still monitoring the domestic tax news. With today’s result, the US currency ends the week at an accumulated low of 2.19%, after two consecutive weekly highs.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 1.37% in the session, reaching 104,824.23 points. With the new high, the indicator closes the week with gains of 1.28%, interrupting a sequence of two consecutive weekly falls — the first of them of more than 7%, in the period from 18 to 22 October.

Even with today’s performance, the dollar still appreciates 6.44% against the real in 2021. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, adds up losses of 11.93% since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

US help real

The Dollar’s performance today was mainly driven by the release of data on US job creation in October, which beat market expectations and consequently provided further evidence that US economic activity is recovering.

According to the US Department of Labor, 531,000 jobs were created outside the agricultural sector last month. Economists consulted by Reuters expected 450,000 jobs to be opened.

The US unemployment rate dropped from 4.8% in September to 4.6% in October, below the market consensus of 4.7%. In addition, the Department of Labor revised upwards the job creation figures for September, from 194,000 to 312 thousand, and also for August, from 366 thousand to 483 thousand.

Fiscal risk on the radar

Domestically, fiscal uncertainty remains on the radar, amid the federal government’s actions to be able to finance Auxílio Brasil (a substitute for Bolsa Família) of R$ 400 by the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro should try to re-election.

The movements — in particular, the attempts to change fiscal rules, such as the spending cap — are seen as negative for the real, as they generate fear, on the part of investors, of lack of control in public accounts.

Changing the spending ceiling rule to temporarily increase social benefits not only reduces the credibility of the fiscal instrument, as in other times of need the government could change the rule again, it also greatly increases the likelihood that the rule will be changed from new in 2023. It will be very difficult for any president who gets elected next year to end temporary aid.

Credit Suisse, in report

