Dolores throws Nélio out of her house after discovering a dirty secret · TV News

Closer and closer to Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in In Times of the Emperor, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will break her face when she finds out that the boy was involved in Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) plan to force her to sell her farm. Eudoro (José Dumont). Frustrated, she goes to expel the six o’clock soap lover from her house.

“I thought you were different from Tonico, but you’re the same,” the girl will shoot, disappointed. “Don’t compare me with Tonico, I never liked his attitudes”, will retort João Pedro Zappa’s character.

He will try to defend himself: “The problem is that I am…”. “Weak! Coward! He deserves to be Tonico’s doormat”, will interrupt the embittered woman, who will still threaten to tell Pilar everything she discovered (Gabriela Medvedovski).

Nélio will make it clear that the first doctor in Brazil will know the truth for himself, as he will have sent her an anonymous note explaining everything that happened. “Please forgive me! I managed to tell Pilar everything because I love you so much,” he will ask.

“What you call love is just an illusion. I’m a disgrace: married to one worm and in love with another. But I’ll be able to rip this love out of my heart. I’ll kick you out of my life, just as I’m going to kick you out of my house !”, will speak Dolores, who will insist: “Get out of here!”.

“Don’t do this to me, Dolores! You’re the only good thing that’s happened in my life!”, Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes), desperate, will plead. “If you don’t leave now, I’m going to scream for help!” Daphne Bozaski’s character will repeat.

Globo’s only unpublished soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.