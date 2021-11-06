Douglas Costa cites Gre-Nal as “crucial” for Grêmio and sees a more “comfortable” team with Mancini | Guild

Grêmio enters Gre-Nal this Saturday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio, for a crucial match in the fight against relegation. So defined the jersey 10 Douglas Costa this Friday. The shirt 10 also stated that the team is more “comfortable” with the way it behaves on the field with coach Vagner Mancini.

Penultimate placed with 26 points, Grêmio has in the duel at Beira-Rio a sort of starting point for a reaction after three consecutive defeats in Brasileirão, the last one to Atlético-MG with performance considered an example. The striker put it just like this in a video released by the club.

– It’s that rhythm up. We find a style that everyone is comfortable with. So, of course, he physically weighs in, plays Wednesday and Saturday, he ends up weighing in, but we have to put in our minds that we don’t have time for that anymore. They are crucial games and tomorrow (Saturday) is really one of the most crucial games of our year – highlighted forward Douglas Costa.

1 of 1 Douglas Costa at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Douglas Costa at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The change in command was also a change in the way he behaved on the field. Something that leaves players, at the moment, satisfied with the performance, despite the results. Douglas pointed out the “details” as problems in the last rounds, losses to Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Atlético-GO.

– Since the entry of Mancini, we’ve had a posture that has improved, it has changed a lot. We’ve been losing some games in the details, where I don’t think it can happen. But now knowing that tomorrow is one of the most important games of the year for us, as it is the situation we are in, a Gre-Nal, a situation that can revert a lot for us – said the striker.