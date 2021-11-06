Down almost 1 month, emergency aid return site harms users

Brazilians report that they are unable to return of emergency aid. This week, several news portals began to alert that the page that authorizes the benefit refund has been out of order for at least 27 days. As a result, the population is unable to settle its debts with the government.

THE restitution of emergency aid became a reason for headaches for some policyholders. In recent months, the federal government started to demand that part of the population return the allowance. However, the site that generates the billet is not working.

How to return emergency aid?

To return the aid, citizens need to log on to the following page http://aplicacoes.cidadania.gov.br/aviso/devolucao/. In it, you must inform your CPF and generate the payment slip.

However, the platform has not been working since the October 7th. are about 627 thousand people who are unable to transfer and so far there is no forecast return.

According to the government, the platform had the system interrupted by the amount of excessive access. However, the public agents already are working on your maintenance.

Return step by step:

Access the website created specifically for refunding the aid, “gov.br/devolucaoae”

Inform the CPF registered in the benefit application

Check the box “I’m not a robot”

Click on issue Union Collection Guide (GRU)

Wait to be redirected and choose whether you want the bank slip with exclusive payment at Banco do Brasil or the version that can be paid at any bank unit.

Who needs to return the resources?

It is important to emphasize that the return of the emergency aid it is only mandatory for those who received the monthly fees improperly. By government rules, payment must be made by:

Who was receiving benefits from the federal government, such as retirement, unemployment insurance or the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Program;

Who had a formal contract on the date of application for emergency assistance;

Workers who, upon declaring the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) generated Darf for the refund of emergency aid installments, but have not yet made the payment;

People identified with income incompatible with receipt, among other cases.

Eduardo Andrade Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.