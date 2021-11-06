EA bets the future of gaming is in the NFTs

Director warns, however, that the concept is still new to know how it works.

During the profit conference gives Electronic Arts, O EA CEO, Andrew Wilson, classified the NFT and the games style “play to win” like the industry future. The company has not officially entered this market, but this sector it’s at expansion and already draws attention in big developers, such as Ubisoft, who recently commented on the matter.

“I think that, in the context of the games we create and the live services we offer, collectable digital content will play a significant role in our future.” stated Andrew Wilson (via PC Gamer). he alerts, however, that it’s still early to know how will it work.

According to PC Gamer, a job list gives AND THE already include mentions The NFT and Blockchain, which can indicate that the company will, in fact, enter this market. Some company games, like sports FIFA and Madden NFL, surely they could take advantage of the concept.

Epic Games open for NFT/Blockchain games after ban from Steam

Tim Sweeney, the company’s CEO, spoke up and welcomed the developers



What is NFT?

Non-fungible token or, in free translation, non-fungible token It is a species of cryptographic key which relates to copyright works. It basically works as a crypto that can be collectible, being each unique token. Who has an NFT It’s owner of a authentic intellectual property.

To try to exemplify, it would be if as a FIFA item, like a boot, for example, was unique and could belong to only one player. This item would therefore have a collectible value.



already the games style “play to win” have a self-explanatory name. that is, the player wins a virtual currency or cryptocurrency that can be exchanged for real money. It is also a way to stimulate you players The spend more time playing the titles.

There are, however, still a lot of mistrust about of this kind of games, as there is still no regulation about and they still are susceptible to great speculation. The Valve, in the last month, chose to ban from steam applications created with blockchain technology what carry or allow negotiations with cryptocurrencies or NFTs.

Valve decides to ban all NFT/blockchain games from Steam

Prohibition on publishing games of this type is in the developer’s guide



