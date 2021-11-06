eFootball: Konami postpones update and mobile version after reviews

Developer Konami announced this Thursday (4) the postponement of a massive update for eFootball, the new name of the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) franchise, which is now free to play and receives content through regular updates.

As explained in a post on the game’s official website, the update that would take the title to version 1.0.0 — and which was supposed to come out on November 11th of this year — is now for our fall 2022, between March and July of the year next.

Apart from a series of improvements, the update would still involve the arrival of the game for Android and iOS. For so many changes, the company canceled the sale of the DLC Premium Player Pack, which contained items that would only be enabled from version 1.0.0, and started sending automatic refunds to those who made the purchase.

More time

The reason, according to the company, is to go more slowly in the development process while managing to deliver what is expected by the community.

“We’ve been working very carefully to distribute an update that will bring new content to the game, including a mode where you can rise and play with an original team. (…) Unfortunately, we’ve concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product. in the quality necessary to meet the expectations of our users and we decided to postpone this delivery”, says the official note.

As good news, the company has advised that the v0.9.1 update, which fixes a number of bugs across all platforms, started shipping normally as of today (5).

Fixing little by little

Despite saying that the beginning of eFootball’s life would be similar to a demo version, Konami faced a lot of criticism related to the high number of bugs and graphical or technical flaws in the game — with various oddities turning into memes.

Previously, the company had already apologized for the result and promised corrections. Now, she has once again apologized for “the inconvenience” to players and investors and thanked everyone for their patience.