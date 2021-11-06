Einstein, Sírio and São Luiz remove a doctor suspected of deforming noses in SP | São Paulo

The Albert Einstein Hospital reported on Thursday (4) that it opened an administrative investigation to clarify the complaints made by several patients against a renowned plastic surgeon suspected of deforming noses. The Sírio-Libanês and São Luiz hospitals also set up investigations and removed the doctor.

Tens of people seen by the rhinoplasty specialist Alan Landecker were affected by bacterial infections after the surgical procedures, which resulted in deformations, loss of smell and perforation due to skin rot.

The doctor repudiates the accusations and attributes the problem to non-compliance with the guidelines for the postoperative period (read the note at the end of this article).

The Civil Police and the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) have already started investigations to investigate the accusations. The hospitals where he worked also decided to open investigations, as the procedures took place at their premises.

Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital told the g1 that the performance of the physician and the facts reported by the patients are under evaluation by the institution’s Executive Medical Committee in an administrative proceeding.

The Syrian-Lebanese Hospital said that it evaluated all the cases of patients hospitalized by Landecker and that it did not identify any flaws in the care processes carried out within the institution.

The Syrian reinforced its commitment to the highest standards of hospital infection control and informed that it has also opened an ethical and administrative inquiry, during which the doctor’s activities are temporarily suspended in the institution’s units.

In a statement, Rede D’Or also said that the surgeon was suspended by Hospital São Luiz and Vila Nova Star.

Marília Frank is another dissatisfied patient of dr. Alan Landecker. She filed a police report and the police investigate the case

Landecker’s patients who had complications from infections were joined into a Whatsapp group of about 30 people called “Alan’s Patients.”

They told the report that they were not discharged even two years after the cosmetic procedure, as they are still undergoing treatment, without access to a medical record to guide the next steps and without understanding exactly how a procedure to bring emotional benefits caused so much damage.

One of the members of the group is the lawyer Marília Frank, who registered a police report after the procedure and continues with pending matters on the case.

“I had the surgery in May this year and when he took off the last dressing, he saw that the cartilage was rotten. My nose was broken, I was all crooked, and he sent me home to take painkillers,” she told g1.

Paula Oliveira, 38, also reports that the surgery negatively impacts her life, even one year after the procedure.

“I was cured of the infection after a third procedure, but I still have no sense of smell, I need to wait a period to make the cosmetic repair, since I had a deformed nose, I spent twice as much as I expected with it and I continue to use all my savings while I can’t get a new job,” said Paula.

Photos before and after Paula Oliveira, one of the patients who report having negative impacts, even one year after rhinoplasty

Postoperative neglect

One of the most serious cases is that of businessman Veraldino de Freitas Júnior, 35, who underwent surgery with his doctor in September 2020, still uses intravenous antibiotics twice a day and still has an open wound. For him, the biggest problem was the professional’s lack of attention to the postoperative period.

“We don’t know who is responsible for the infection because it happened in the hospital environment, but the big failure with me and others was the negligence to always ease the situation, saying it was normal and that it would pass, or throwing the responsibility at us, saying that we didn’t take care of the place properly. My infectious disease explained that the contamination happened in the first surgical act and that, since then, the treatment happened incorrectly,” he said.

Veraldino de Freitas Júnior underwent surgery with Alan Landecker in September 2020 and remains with an open wound

Difficulty in accessing the medical record

One of the unanimous complaints among patients is the difficulty in accessing the medical record. A 39-year-old patient who prefers not to be identified called the Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the doctor’s conduct.

“When access to medical records is not shielded, there is forged or omitted information. In mine, for example, there is no mention of my use of antibiotics. This is very serious because it interferes with the treatment with other professionals. Nobody wants to take my case” , said the patient, adding that the amount of R$ 50 thousand charged for the surgery included an assistant physician, who would not have acted.

O g1 he went to the doctor Alan Landecker. In a note signed by lawyers Daniel Bialski and Fernando Lottenberg, he repudiated the accusations, attributed the problems to non-compliance with the guidelines by patients and said that he is taking legal action against the attacks that have been carried out against him.

See the full release below:

The accusations made by some former patients of Dr. Alan Landecker, who did not follow the proposed treatment or abandoned the care and guidance that had been provided in the treatment of the infection, are not true. Therefore, Dr. Alan cannot be held responsible for unilateral decisions made by these former patients, who are now seeking financial redress.

There are images that prove the good result of the procedures. The complications reported were later and may have resulted from not following medical advice. All of them would be reversible if ex-patients were willing to comply with the protocols.

In addition, the vast majority of infections manifested itself long after rhinoplasties — more than 30 (thirty) days — demonstrating that they may not be related to surgical procedures.

All patients are oriented about risks and care, signing an acknowledgment term and being followed up for up to three years. Attempts to defame a professional with a 20-year career and more than 4,000 successful surgeries will receive the appropriate response.