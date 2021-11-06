Einstein, Sírio-Libanês and São Luiz remove surgeon accused of deforming noses in SP

Veraldino de Freitas Júnior, a doctor from Minas Gerais. Photo: Personal Archive

Hospitals turned away a doctor accused of deforming patients’ noses after surgery

At least 30 people said they were affected by the surgeon’s work

Alan Landecker denied responsibility and claimed that the damage was caused by non-compliance with postoperative guidelines

Three hospitals from São Paulo removed the plastic surgeon Alan Landecker and opened an investigation to clarify accusations made against the professional for allegedly deforming patients’ noses after performing rhinoplasties. Information is from G1.

Landecker is no longer part of the corps of doctors who work at the Albert Einstein, Sírio-Libanês and São Luiz hospitals, at least for a moment. Leaves were defined after the repercussion caused by complaints made by the professional’s former patients.

The case reached the Civil Police and the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp), which also opened their own investigations to investigate the accusations.

At least seven of Landecker’s patients went to the police and filed formal complaints against the doctor.. In addition to the aesthetic part, they accuse the professional of leaving them with nose injuries and health problems, which include loss of smell, taste and hearing, caused by infections after surgery.

A WhatsApp group was created so that these patients could exchange information and today it has about 30 people, who claim to be affected by the doctor’s work.

One of the most serious cases is that of doctor and businessman Veraldino de Freitas Júnior, 35, who decided to undergo rhinoplasty after the end of a relationship. He told the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper that he found Landecker because he felt confident in the surgeon.

Alan Landecker denied being responsible for the damages – Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

“He told me: ‘This isn’t a bus station, no. This is Swiss watchmaking. Feel sure we’ll take care of you.’ think you are in the safest place”

The price of his rhinoplasty, performed in September 2020, was R$ 50 thousand. After a year, he had already performed three surgeries and spent R$300,000. Today, he has a deformed nose, receives intravenous medication to fight bacteria contracted during the operation, and lives on antidepressants. “He ended my life,” he blurted out.

Doctor blames non-compliance with guidelines

In a statement, Landecker denied any responsibility for sequelae in these patients, guaranteed that he provided the necessary post-surgical care and said he cannot be held responsible in cases where patients did not comply with the recommended care protocol.

He is considered one of the best rhinoplasty surgeons in the country, and has no history of complications.

According to the doctor’s advice, “all patients are previously instructed on the necessary care and monitored for up to three years after the procedures”.

“The correctness, seriousness and competence of the professional will be demonstrated through examinations and documents. The defamation and discrimination of which Dr. Landecker has been victim, on social networks, are the target of representations, criminal and civil actions.”