Epidemiologist refuses Scientific Merit title and says Bolsonaro “boycotts collective health”

Epidemiologist Cesar Victora was awarded the title of Grand Master of the National Order of Scientific Merit, this Wednesday (03), through a decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro. However, this Friday (5th), he sent a letter to the astronaut minister Marcos Pontes refusing the honor.

According to Victora, the title was “offered by a government that actively boycotts the recommendations of epidemiology and collective health”. In addition to the epidemiologist, 32 other professors and researchers were decorated.

The decree generated controversy, as it granted the title to the President of the Republic himself, in addition to ministers Marcos Pontes, Paulo Guedes (Economy), Milton Ribeiro (Education) and Carlos França (International Relations).

Check out the full Epidemiologist letter:

I learned on the last day 3 of the publication in the Official Gazette informing my promotion from the degree of Commander of the Order of Scientific Merit, a distinction conferred on me in 2008, to the prestigious degree of Grand-Cross of the same order.

Although the distinction represents an important – and perhaps the greatest – recognition for any Brazilian scientist, it left me divided.

The tribute offered by a federal government that not only ignores, but actively boycotts the recommendations of epidemiology and collective health, does not seem relevant to me. As a scientist and epidemiologist, I have made public, through lectures and scientific articles, my complete opposition to the way the COVID-19 pandemic has been dealt with by this government.

Furthermore, as a scientist I cannot condone the way in which denialism in general, the persecutions of fellow scientists and in particular the recent cuts in federal budgets for science have been used as tools to set back the important progress made by the Brazilian scientific community in the last decades.

I wrote the above text before becoming aware that the nominations of two fellow scientists with positions critical of the federal government were rendered null and void, according to the Official Gazette of November 5th. Such an attitude only reinforces my decision not to accept the distinction offered to me.

Yours sincerely,

Cesar Victora

View the original PDF document HERE.

