ES will have 3 operators that will be able to offer 5G internet; see what they are

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) closed the 5G auction and chose the operators that will be responsible for providing the next generation of mobile internet in Brazil and Espírito Santo. In addition to the nationwide companies, three companies will make the regional offer of the network in the State.



5G is a more robust version of the internet used today. This technology will bring even more speed to download and send files, wider coverage and more stable connections, and promises to be up to 20 times faster than the fastest mobile internet in the country today, which is 4.5G, provided by two operators.

In addition to the “basic” functions of the internet, such as navigation and access to digital media, 5G should revolutionize routines, facilitating the use of autonomous equipment, for example, that use the Internet of Things (IoT, its acronym in English).

With a bid of R$ 450 million, TIM took the regional license for 40 megahertz (MHz) in the 2.3 gigahertz (GHz) band, which provides for the offer of services in municipalities in Espírito Santo, as well as in Rio de Janeiro and a large part of Minas Gerais (lot F07).

Vivo (Telefônica Brasil SA) won, for R$ 176 million, lot E07, which comprises the 50 MHz blocks in the 2.3 GHz band in some cities in the same states.

In addition to the two large operators, Espírito Santo will also have Cloud2U, a regional manufacturer of network equipment and optical fiber, headquartered in São José dos Campos (SP), which became a new operator after the auction.

The company offered R$ 405 million for a 3.5 GHz regional lot, with blocks of 80 MHz blocks, which, in addition to Espirito Santo municipalities, includes cities in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. The company’s commitment will be to provide 5G service in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants.

3.5 GHz is the most used frequency band worldwide for 5G, with a focus on retail (end consumers) and industry, with very high-speed transmission capability.

OTHER COMPANIES MAY ALSO OPERATE IN ES

These regional lots allow winning companies to offer fifth-generation internet service in specific regions. But this does not mean that only these operators will offer the service in the State, as lots of nationwide coverage were also auctioned.

The auction of national lots in the 3.5 GHz band, for example, had as winners the operators Claro, Vivo and Tim, who won, respectively, lots B1 for R$ 338 million, B2 for R$ 420 million and B3 for R$351 million.

These companies assume several commitments to expand connectivity in Brazil, including: bringing 5G coverage to all capitals by July 2022; install fiber optic network in municipalities with little or no infrastructure; among other requirements.

Winity II, which purchased the 10 MHz + 10 MHz block in the 700 MHz band, will also be able to provide 5G throughout the country, and will also have to bring internet to 31 thousand km of federal highways – some even cutting the Espírito Santo -, and will ensure 4G coverage in locations outside the headquarters of municipalities, such as urban agglomerations, villages and towns.

In addition, the rules established by Anatel for the 5G auction allow for the creation of neutral networks in the country. That is, the companies that purchased the lots will be able to rent these frequencies to other companies to provide the fifth generation telephone service.

*With information from the FolhaPress agency

