‘Eternals’, Marvel’s New Heroes: See Other Film Premieres – Culture

turns and moves, the Marvel appears with superheroes that no one knew about. Now it’s the eternal, which, we discover in the film of the same name, have been on Earth for millennia, witnessing the horrors and beauties of the human being, giving a little push here and there, but without interfering definitively – for example, they let the Holocaust happen and, in Marvel universe, Thanos wipe out half the population.

There are ten Eternals we know in the production directed by Chloe Zhao: the leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), the mighty Ikaris (Richard Madden), the sensitive Sersi (Gemma Chan), the warrior Thena (Angelina Jolie), inventor Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), funny Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), inventive Goblin (Lia McHugh), rebel Druig (Barry Keoghan), protector Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and smart-ass Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) . If the names seem familiar, it’s because they play with ancient mythologies like Greek.

You eternal were sent to our planet to fight the Deviants. After defeating them many centuries ago, they dispersed. Sersi, who has always loved humanity despite everything, teaches and dates the seemingly helpless professor Dane Whitman (Kit Harington).

Turns out the Deviants are back, and the Eternals need to get back together, like a dysfunctional family that has different views on humanity. After all, is it worth saving human beings or not? This is one of the questions that Chloé Zhao, Oscar winner for directing for Nomadland, tries to answer, betting on moments of quiet amid the traditional epic battles of a Marvel movie.

marighella

In his directorial debut, Wagner Moura faced difficulties in financing and releasing his feature film, shown at the Berlin Film Festival in 2019. But the story of the man who took up arms to fight the military dictatorship finally hits the screen, with an interpretation by Seu Jorge. Moura does not hide her sympathy for Carlos Marighella, murdered by the forces of repression in 1969, but leaves room for questioning as well.

7 prisoners

Between 2003 and 2018, around 45 thousand people were rescued from slave labor in Brazil. In this film by Alexandre Moratto (Socrates), Matthew (Christian Malheiros) leaves the countryside for the capital of São Paulo with the promise of a job. Once there, he finds himself trapped in Luca’s junkyard (Rodrigo Santoro), along with other guys. The film, which goes to Netflix on the 11th, is tense and causes revolt, but has at its center a moral dilemma for Matthew.

Red alert

Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are in this production directed by Rawson Marshall about an FBI agent (Johnson) who teams up with a thief (Reynolds) to capture another thief (Gadot).

16th Italian Film Festival

Until the 12th, Petra Belas Artes will host the event, which also has an online version, with recent productions, such as still air, by Leonardo Di Costanzo, and Lovely Boy, by Francesco Lettieri, as well as older features by filmmakers such as Dario Argento, Lina Wertmüller, Federico Fellini and Mario Monicelli.

Here we go

In this production directed by Nir Bergman, Aharon dedicated his life to his son Uri, who is on the autistic spectrum. Now that he’s grown up, Uri must live in a specialized house, but Aharon decides to run away with the boy.

friend Arrigo

Documentary by Alain Fresnot about the conductor, composer, singer and actor Arrigo Barnabé.

three faces

An Iranian actress receives an appeal video from a girl who wants to escape from her conservative family. With the help of filmmaker Jafar Panahi (film director), she heads into the mountains to investigate whether the story is real.