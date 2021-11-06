European countries try to control new wave of covid-19 with restrictions and booster doses – International

THE Europe is facing an increase in infections by coronavirus to levels not seen for months, alarming health officials and raising fears that the continent could be engulfed by a new wave of pandemic this winter in the Northern Hemisphere. To try to contain the advance of covid-19, European countries where the wave is stronger are taking restrictive measures and forcing the population to take new doses of the vaccine.

THE Germany reported on Friday 37,120 new infections, the biggest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic. The incidence of infection now stands at 169 cases per 100,000 people over seven days — a level not seen since the peak of the third coronavirus wave in the spring, when almost no one had been vaccinated. The number of covid patients being treated in German intensive care units is the highest since May.

Fear is that the rise in cases will put the continent’s health systems under pressure again after months when the virus, if not outright defeated, seemed to be going away.

The increase in covid-19 cases is particularly pronounced in Central and Eastern Europe, where vaccination levels are lower than in western Europe. THE Slovakia, where only 46% of the population is fully immunized, registered 6,713 new cases on Thursday – the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

At Poland, where 53% of people are fully vaccinated, the number of new cases increased by almost 50% on Friday, having already quadrupled in the previous three weeks. Hospital admissions have also risen sharply, having tripled in the past three weeks in Poland and more than doubled in Slovakia.

THE Romania, where only a third of the population is vaccinated, had the highest number of deaths per capita in the world in the last seven days. THE Bulgaria, the least vaccinated country in the EU, hit a new record of covid-19 daily deaths this week.

Explaining the sharp rise, experts said the onset of colder weather had led to people spending more and more time indoors, where the virus could spread more easily. They also cited the hesitation of many to get the vaccine and the decrease in immunity among those who had been inoculated.

Studies show that the risk of infection nearly doubles five months after a second injection. The new Delta subvariant of coronavirus, which appears to be about 10% more transmissible, may also be playing a role, along with fatigue from mask-wearing in public places. Studies have shown that wearing a mask reduces viral transmission.

Antoine Flahault, from the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, noted the “devastating” rise in new cases in Central and Eastern Europe in recent weeks and the “alarming” death rates. “From the east, this pandemic wave is now spreading to Western Europe,” he said.

He also highlighted that although new infections were increasing in countries like Netherlands, Austria and Belgium, all had relatively low mortality and hospital admission rates for the time being.

Fergus Sweeney, head of the European Medicines Agency’s division of clinical studies, said it was “very worrying” that the continent’s key indicators – cases, hospital admissions and deaths – were all rising as winter approached.

He urged all Europeans to be vaccinated or to complete their vaccination schedule. “Not all of us are protected until everyone is protected in this respect,” he told the British newspaper Financial Times.

control attempt

Germany was one of the first countries to try to control this new wave. The country’s regional health ministers determined that every person in Germany should receive a booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine to control the fourth wave of the pandemic. Jens Spahn, the federal minister of health, also called for booster shots for everyone.

Health ministers from Germany’s 16 states gathered for two days of talks on how to deal with the rising trend. Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek told a news conference: “States agree that everyone who received their second injection six months or more ago should receive an appropriate booster.”

Germany is in political limbo after general elections in September. The new coalition parties, aiming to form a government in early December, have so far scrapped mandatory doses and said there would be no new blockades — at least not for those vaccinated. But with only 67% of the population fully vaccinated and intensive care beds filling up quickly, demands are growing for action to tackle the rising curve.

In the Baltic countries, the Latvia reintroduced blocking measures for at least a month, while Lithuania and the Estonia had the highest number of cases per capita in the world in recent weeks.

At Greece, the intensive care units are at 84% capacity, compared to 67% a month ago. The country increased restrictions in response to the increase in new cases. All unvaccinated people will be required from Saturday to test negative to enter enclosed public spaces, including banks, most stores and government buildings.

The Netherlands said this week it will reintroduce restrictions to curb the fastest rate of new infections since July, after new measures were also introduced in neighboring Belgium.

The authorities of Croatia will limit meetings and expand the use of vaccine passports after the number of infected people hit new highs again on Friday. Croatia reported nearly 7,000 new infections, according to the Associated Press.

As of Saturday, meetings are expected to be no more than 50 people and are expected to end by midnight, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said after a meeting of the country’s crisis team. Vaccine passports would be introduced to employees at all state institutions, including schools, starting in mid-November.

The passes, which require proof of vaccination, a certificate showing that the recipient has recovered from covid-19, or a negative test, were previously presented to employees of the health and welfare systems. Bozinovic said that depending on the situation, usage could be extended even further.

THE Ukraine is experiencing its worst coronavirus wave to date and one of the deadliest in Europe. Daily numbers among the population of around 40 million regularly exceed 20,000 infections and 700 deaths – far beyond the previous major outbreak this spring, where the numbers were around 15,000 cases and 500 deaths. THE World Health Organization placed Ukraine in third place in daily deaths after the U.S and of the Russia, and among the top ten in daily cases.

With one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, the government plans to make vaccination mandatory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to accelerate the pace of vaccinations after months of slower approach focusing on implementing the vaccination campaign and delivering basic information on the range of vaccines in Ukraine, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac. “I ask everyone to turn off their social networks and turn on their brains,” Zelensky said in recent comments to reporters. “We need to be vaccinated. It’s the only solution. ”

THE England it is also facing an increase in the number of cases. About 1.1 million people had covid in the country last week, one in every 50 inhabitants of the country, according to official data. The number is triple from previous months and the highest level of the year.

The English region with the highest percentage of people testing positive was the southwest, where about 2.9 people were infected with the virus, the British statistics agency said. Rates were lowest in London, where around 1.5% were infected. Despite the increase, the British government still does not foresee new restrictions in the near future./ NYT, W.POST, AP and REUTERS