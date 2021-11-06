Even at a high stage, Vinicius Jr. isn’t even the top 10 of LaLiga’s most valuable assets; see who leads

Despite having a great phase at Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr occupies only the 16th position of the most valuable in LaLiga

Even being the highlight of the Real Madrid this season, Vinicius Jr doesn’t even occupy the top 10 most valuable players in Laliga. According to the Transfermarkt website, Frenkie de Jong, from Barcelona, valued at 90 million euros (BRL 574 million) is the most expensive football athlete in Spanish football.

Below him are midfielders Marcos Llorente, from Madrid’s athletic, and Pedri, from Barcelona, ​​valued at 80 million euros (R$ 510 million).

Valued at 70 million euros (R$ 446 million) four players appear. João Félix and Jan Oblak, both from Atlético de Madrid, Brazilian Casemiro, from Real Madrid and Oyarzabal, from real society.

Vinicius Jr appears in 16th place, costing 50 million euros (R$319 million), while his teammate Karim Benzema is 44th place, valued at 25 million euros (R$159 million).

Check the list according to values ​​published by the Transfermarkt website:

1- Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – 90 million euros (BRL 574 million)

2- Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) – 80 million euros (R$ 510 million)

2- Pedri (Barcelona) – 80 million euros (R$ 510 million)

3- João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) – 70 million euros (R$ 446 million)

3- Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) – 70 million euros (R$ 446 million)

3- Casemiro (Real Madrid) – 70 million euros (R$ 446 million)

3- Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) – 70 million euros (R$ 446 million)

16- Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) – 50 million euros (R$ 319 million)

44- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 25 million euros (BRL 159 million)



