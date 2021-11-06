Even if interest rates are close to 11%, it’s too late for 2022 inflation, says Schwartsman

A fee Selic Double-digit figures, even approaching the 11% level, is a scenario that has become likely since the government’s decision to change the spending ceiling to make room for nearly R$100 billion in next year’s Budget. Even so, this level of tightening, considered unthinkable until a few weeks ago, will be unable to deliver a inflation at the center of the goal, that is, at 3.5% per year, in 2022.

The assessment is by the economist Alexandre Schwarstman, former director of International Affairs at the central bank and currently in charge of the consulting firm Schwartsman & Associados. He explains that this is the direct consequence of the Bolsonaro government’s abandonment of responsible fiscal policy.

Last week, the Central Bank raised basic interest rates by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75%, and indicated a new high, of the same magnitude, at the last meeting of this year, in December.

“We are raising between R$ 90 billion and R$ 100 billion in expenses for next year, compared to what would be possible if the PEC dos Precatórios [cujo texto-passou passou em primeiro turno na Câmara] not approved. It is a very expansionary fiscal policy. If you step on the fiscal accelerator, you have to step on the monetary brake”, summarized Schwartsman, in an interview with TradeMap Agency on the afternoon of last wednesday, the 3rd.

For him, who was chief economist at the ABN Amro and Santander banks, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) could reach 4.5% in 2022. “The Brazilian government is the true Houdini of public spending. We’re trying to tie it somehow, like with the spending ceiling, but the government is finding a way to open the locks and the chains”, he says ironically, referring to the well-known illusionist Harry Houdini, considered the “master of escapes”.

The consequence of this scenario, he points out, is the decreasing growth expected for next year. A rise of less than 1%, he ponders, would already be equivalent to a recession when looking at the current situation of the Brazilian economy. “It’s not a reasonable expansion. I don’t know if there will be a drop in GDP [Produto Interno Bruto], but there will be recession, yes. A rise of around 1% is not even enough to reduce the unemployment rate, which is in danger of rising in 2022.”

Check out the full interview with Alexandre Schwartsman below.

What is your assessment of the latest Copom minutes? Many experts say the document removes a ceiling on the Selic rate at the end of the current interest rate hike cycle.

I found the minutes tougher. My reading of the meeting’s communiqué suggested a Selic closing the cycle at 10.25%, or 10.50%. Now I’m closer to 10.50%, or 11%. My impression is that [os membros do Copom] have signaled that they are going even further. But I suspect that, even taking interest rates close to 11%, it is too late to obtain a more definitive result on inflation in 2022. This is because there is little time left for this interest rate increase to result in disinflation.

I believe that the 2022 IPCA will be at around four, 4.4%, 4.5%, which is already a considerable disinflation. Taking into account that this year’s inflation will be 9.5% to 10%, taking 6 percentage points off this is a favorable result. But it will be expensive, especially from the point of view of growth.

In the minutes, the Central Bank speaks a little about the recovery due to the overcoming of the sanitary crisis, especially in services. But my impression is that this increase in interest rates, through transmission mechanisms, will lead to a strong economic slowdown. So much so that we are seeing significant downward revisions to GDP. A growth of 1% or less for next year is a possibility.

Some banks are even talking about a recession, with a drop in GDP next year. Do you see this possibility?

Growing less than 1% is already a recession for Brazil’s purposes. It’s not a reasonable expansion. I don’t know if there will be a drop in the product, but a recession, yes, there will be. A rise of around 1% is not even enough to reduce the unemployment rate, which risks going up next year.

Are there any alternatives other than high interest rates for the current scenario?

Fiscal policy is out of the game, with the Precatório PEC predicting that the ceiling will be raised. Depending on inflation at the end of this year, there are BRL 45 billion to BRL 50 billion in potential extra spending, not counting the extension of the court orders. Instead of paying R$90 billion in court orders, we are going to pay R$45 billion.

In other words, we are raising expenses between R$90 billion and R$100 billion, compared to what would be possible if the PEC were not approved. It is a very expansionary fiscal policy. If you step on the fiscal accelerator, you have to step on the monetary brake.

The third way is to sacrifice some animal in front of the Central Bank, but that, in my experience as a Central Bank director, doesn’t work.

How do you assess the government’s decision to change the spending ceiling with the support of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes?

I thought it was terrible, and the truth is that the approval of the Minister of Economy doesn’t mean much. This basically demotes the minister. It’s disastrous, in many dimensions.

The Brazilian government is the real Houdini of public spending. We are trying to tie it up in some way, like with the spending ceiling, but the government is finding a way to open the locks and the chains. This has dire consequences, and the main one is that we have lost any reference to public spending.

The idea that is sold is: this will only happen once. But the truth is that ways to get around the ceiling have already been figured out. So we are back to a regime where there is nothing holding fiscal policy back.

Not to mention that all this juggling is unnecessary. It was possible to address the social issue if, in the first place, the government was willing to work. A bill that originated in the CDPP has been evaluated for over a year [Centro de Debates de Políticas Públicas], taken over by Tasso Jereissati [senador pelo PSDB do Ceará], which involves a change in the fiscal policy framework to redistribute social spending and impact the poorest by spending less. Any serious attempt to move forward was ignored.

Other than that, the increase for Bolsa Família is in the order of R$ 40 billion. It is unlikely that it would not be possible to reallocate expenses, there is an amendment by the rapporteur, electoral fund, among others. But that involves something that this administration is unable to do, which is to upset its congressional base.

So, basically, we are raising the ceiling so as not to move the money directed to the Centrão. Those who believed that Paulo Guedes was a technical minister were surprised. His goal is to help President Jair Bolsonaro get re-elected. And the consequences are there for us to see, in the Copom minutes. We’re giving an extra 50 point raise [o ritmo anterior de altas era de 1 ponto percentual], and another 50 more the following month because the tax regime is crumbling.

Many analysts joke that the yield curve [ou seja, quanto os investidores da dívida brasileira cobram para financiar o governo ao longo do tempo] in fact, it turned into a straight line, since there is no longer much difference between the interest charged in the short and long terms.

THE interest curve, in general, is positively skewed. But what we’re realizing is that we’re going to go through a bigger monetary tightening than previously thought. There is a part of the curve that is linked to the revaluation of what would be done by monetary policy. Much of this movement came from there, this perception of change.

We have seen that it got worse in the long end and also in the short end [atualmente, tanto as taxas de juros cobradas para vencimentos no curto quanto no longo prazo estão bastante elevadas] because it was understood that the Central Bank will have to do much more than was imagined, that we will have a Selic advancing in the double digits, a little outside the forecasts of analysts. It turns out that there was this repricing of interest.

The latest inflation indices released in Brazil show that price variation continues to bother. The country is heading towards a scenario of stagflation [em que, apesar da recessão da atividade econômica, os preços continuam a se elevar]?

The combination that we actually have is very bad. It is a scenario in which we will have to live simultaneously with very high unemployment and above-target inflation. And at the same time, we see a scenario of detachment from inflation expectations.

This year is over, we will not meet the target, but even for 2022, expectations are already almost a percentage point above the target, with signs of detachment also in 2023.

What will the withdrawal of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, mean for emerging countries like Brazil?

although the Fed make it clear that it is not necessarily the harbinger of monetary tightening, one way or another the market reads the tapering [processo gradual de retirada de estímulos à economia] as follows: first we start to withdraw the stimulus, and then we raise interest rates.

But there has already been a revaluation movement, a repricing of the American monetary policy. That’s why we see a strengthening dollar movement. This seems to be already incorporated into prices, it is being conducted gradually, they have been announcing it for a long time, which calmed the market down a little.

The risk in this whole story is that it will be discovered that the American inflationary process will be less temporary than previously thought, reflecting something more permanent. Instead of one or two raises [dos juros], that it is necessary to have taller, sooner. This could lead to a new round of global appreciation of the dollar, including against the real. And that has some impact on inflation.