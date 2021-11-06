Even without Messi, PSG is a huge favorite for the match against Bordeaux, website points out

Paris Saint-Germain returns to the field this Saturday (6) to face Bordeaux, away from home, in Ligue 1. Coming from a frustrating draw against RB Leipzig in a Champions League game, coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team will try to increase his advantage in the lead of the Frenchman. Even without Messi, injured, the Parisians are favorites for the duel, according to ‘Betwarrior’.

According to the probabilities, even the absence of the Argentine star does not diminish PSG's favoritism, which has a 45% chance of winning the match. A draw has a 32% chance of occurring, while Bordeaux have only a 22% chance of winning. The ball rolls at 5 pm (Brasília time).

In the previous round, PSG beat Lille 2-1 at the Parque dos Príncipes and reached 31 points in the table. Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s team leads the competition with an eight-point advantage over Nice, second-placed with 23 points.

So, do you have the courage to bet on the "zebra" and go against the favoritism of Paris Saint-Germain?