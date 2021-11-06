Everton admits that Jorge Jesus is “different” and details the incredible lost goal against River Plate in 2018: “I didn’t sleep”

Main enthusiast for hiring Everton Cebolinha at Benfica in August 2020, for around 20 million euros with Grêmio, Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus did not take long to win over the Brazilian striker, who is all praise for his work methods and “passion” that he demonstrates daily for football.

In an interview given this Thursday to YouTube’s Tudo em Off podcast, the former Grêmio striker admitted that Jesus is different and that he delivers everything “chewed up” for players to perform on the field:

“In the beginning of him at Benfica, yes, he talked a lot (of Flamengo). About pressure marking, how he liked to play and such, because it had been his last club. Now that everything is flowing more like that, don’t talk so much. He speaks daily to us who breathe football, which is that 24 hours a day. Against Bayern Munich, we knew all the details of their positioning. He delivers everything chewed”, praised Everton.

Everton details lost goal against River Plate in Arena

Among so many striking moves he piled up for Grêmio, the club for which he won the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana, in addition to two Gauchões, Everton still regrets the lost goal in the face of the goal against River Plate, in the Arena, in the 2018 continental semifinal.

Cebolinha had received it from Cicero and went free towards the goal, but kicked over the goalkeeper Armani – later, the Argentines would turn to 2×1 and later win the title over Boca. Everton, in the new interview, tells that he was coming back from a muscle injury in his right thigh and that, moments before the move, he had felt the same pain.

“That thing, for weeks, bothered me a lot. I remember that for the first three days I didn’t even sleep well. I woke up at dawn thinking how wrong I was. But it’s a curious thing, because it was more a physical problem than a technical one. At the time I came back from injury, I didn’t play in Argentina. I wanted to play a lot. Renato vetoed me from going to Argentina. I told him I wanted to go. And I wasn’t 100% recovered. It was a grade 2 lesion on the thigh. I was close to being the top scorer for Libertadores and I wanted to play. Renato took me to the bench at the Arena, but he told me that at first I wouldn’t enter. When I walk in, I soon try a move in the middle and feel my back. I was exhausted and went to the limit when Cicero got the ball. I felt cramps already, something I never had. You can see that I’m already getting the ball trying to take it to the left, because I figured it would hurt my right leg a lot. I leave before the defender and he arrives almost with me”, said the player.

