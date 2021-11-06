“That is an area that all pilots avoid flying. We don’t know why he decided to go there”, comments Rafael Lacerda, who has worked for ten years over the Caratinga area, in the interior of Minas Gerais, where singer Marília Mendonça died this Friday afternoon, 5, after his plane crashed. Earlier this afternoon, he was in command of a flight that left Viçosa and headed for the city, landing five minutes after the expected arrival of the crew carrying the singer.

Lacerda says that he used an open radio frequency shortly before arriving in Caratinga and was able to hear the pilot carrying Marília Mendonça giving instructions for landing. “He reported twice that he had entered the downwind leg, a procedure that we use to land. I only heard that and then nothing else. Apparently, the plane was not in a breakdown,” he says.

In the late afternoon, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) confirmed in a statement that the singer’s plane hit a cable from a distribution tower of the company, but did not make clear what role this shock would play in the aircraft’s fall. According to Lacerda, the wires in that region usually interfere with the landing, to the point that it is avoided by those who know the area.







Everyone avoids the area, says pilot about accident site Photograph:

“For those of us who are used to it, the wires don’t get in the way. But they are in a very close sector and with very high relief, so it’s an area that all pilots avoid,” he says. “When I landed, I passed over the crash site and didn’t notice the plane there.” Lacerda also explains that the weather was clear, with open skies, and the sun in a position “that did not interfere with the visualization of the threads”.

“We coordinated the landing with him, because we would land at a very close time. They were a minute away from the landing”, says Glauco Souza, 44, who was also aboard the plane piloted by Lacerda. “We only found out that he fell when we landed and we saw that he wasn’t at the airport. We didn’t hear noise, didn’t see smoke, we flew over there and didn’t notice.”