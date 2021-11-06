Ex-Botafogo reveals a harsh discussion with Seedorf and reports: ‘I wanted to change even the anthem’

Fellype Gabriel passed by Botafogo between 2012 and 2013 and, there, he lived alongside the star Clarence Seedorf. If, on the one hand, the Dutchman placed Glorious on another level on the field, off it, the strong personality generated some disagreements.

In an interview with Charla Podcast, on YouTube, the 35-year-old former midfielder revealed that Seedorf tried to make structural changes in a short time, even suggesting a change in the Rio club’s anthem.

“Seedorf wanted to change Botafogo’s anthem. But I learned a lot from him. Our relationship was very good. When he arrived, he wanted to change everything very quickly. And I asked him to calm down. The first time I talked to him was after he argued with the Márcio Azevedo in training and I told him to avoid this kind of thing in front of the press”, began by affirming the former player, before pointing out what the ace left ‘pistol’.

“He wanted to meet all the time. As long as he was bothered, he wanted to solve the problem. I already argued badly with him, but when the argument was over, for him, it was resolved. The Brazilian guards. He was fundamental with this issue of nutritionist at the club, it was f***ing in life to have to take supplements for players instead of players going to pick it up. He wanted to change everything very quickly.”

For Botafogo, and alongside Clarence Seedorf, Fellype Gabriel was champion of Carioca Championship in 2013, when those commanded by Oswaldo de Oliveira won the Guanabara Cup and the Rio Cup.

Shortly thereafter, he left General Severiano for Al Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, and did not participate in the campaign that led Alvinegro to the 2014 Conmebol Libertadores.

In all, there were 71 games and 15 goals with Botafogo’s shirt. In Rio de Janeiro, in addition to Glorioso, the former midfielder played for Flamengo, Vasco da Gama and Boavista.

Watch the full interview with Fellype Gabriel on Charla Podcast: