EXCLUSIVE: XP Buys IGTI College and Enters Higher Education Market | Companies

In its strategy to expand the arm of education , a XP closed the acquisition of 100% of the Institute of Information Technology Management (IGTI) , distance learning faculty focused on the areas of technology and innovation. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

With that, XP enters the higher education market. Until then, the group operated with open courses focused on topics related to financial education. There is also a partnership with Ibmec in MBAs for graduate studies, but in this case XP operates as a distribution channel. Today, XP has 82 thousand enrolled in these courses.

And the first time the financial group makes an acquisition in the education area. “It is the biggest investment made by XP in the education area. We will now have 122,000 students,” said Paulo de Tarso, president of XP Educação, a position he assumed two weeks ago, after ten years at Cogna.

“We want to become an ecosystem that trains talent for XP and other companies. Out there, there are already companies like Amazon and Google working in education. It’s not just edtechs that are disruptive, companies that are already consolidated, which are connected to the labor market, can contribute a lot because they know the demands,” he said.

Of the 122 thousand students that XP Educação now has, 40 thousand are coming from the IGTI that works with a distinct model of courses. The college has a subscription program, with a monthly cost of R$69, which allows students to take several micro courses and, upon obtaining the respective certifications, they can use this workload to deduct from an MBA, which cost around R$6,000. According to Tarso, the courses are highly demanding and only 35% of students manage to obtain certificates.

The graduation offer starts in 2022 with three courses in the technology areas, which obtained authorization from the MEC this year. Another three are in the process of analyzing the folder.

Second Tarsus, XP Educação’s goal is to have 1 million students within five years, which means to increase by about ten times the current base. To achieve this mark, the strategy is to have students from the XP College itself, but focused on the base and middle of the pyramid, and through partnerships with companies that pay training to their employees and with other educational groups such as teaching material suppliers, edtechs and also direct competitors like itself Kroton.