Fábio makes a video calling up Cruzeiro fans to fill Mineirão against Brusque: ‘Our house, Toca 3’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Cruzeiro Reproduction



Goalkeeper Fábio, Cruzeiro’s idol, made a video calling up China Azul to appear en masse in the team’s next game at Mineirão. The match will be next Tuesday (9) against Brusque, for the 35th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B.

“Speak Blue Nation! I want to invite all of you to support our team once again. Because the strength of these five stars comes from you, from the passionate blue Nation. I invite you to be encouraging in the next game, at our house, at Toca 3, in Mineirão. It is very important for everyone to be present. Let’s fill our house! We are Cruzeiro, regardless of the situation and the division. We are strong, let’s be together! I count on your presence! A hug!”, said Fábio.

Cruzeiro and Brusque face off at 9 pm at Mineirão. Tickets for the general public are already being sold, CLICK HERE and know values ​​and how to buy.

After the heavenly victory over Londrina by 1-0, at the Café stadium, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Series B Championship, the statistic points to a decrease in the risk of falling in the division for Fox. According to notes from the mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), now the blue team has less than a 1% chance of going to Serie C.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel