Facebook Papers: toxic contents have greater reach in Brazil, show company documents – Link

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook

Internal Facebook documents, obtained by state, show that the reach of toxic content such as hate speech, misinformation, explicit violence and civic discouragement on Facebook is “particularly greater in Brazil, compared to other applications”.

The information appears in the “Facebook Papers”, a package of company documents leaked to an international consortium of press vehicles, including state, New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian and Le Monde. The disclosures are part of disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulator of listed companies in the United States. The information was provided to Congress in an edited form by Frances Haugen’s legal advisor, a former Facebook employee who collected internal surveys from the social network after resigning in May this year for disagreeing with the company’s attitudes.

One of the files, with 95 pages, reveals a survey carried out between March and April 2020 with the intention of understanding the perceptions of users in different countries about Facebook products – Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Japan, United States were analyzed. and United Kingdom. The study tries to map the various negative experiences of users to find out whether Facebook apps are able to maintain their “integrity” – that is, to what extent the content violates or not the rules of the services.

The company analyzed 17 categories of content and, in different parts of the document, cites Brazil as a country where low-quality content is widely spread. Some categories analyzed are directly related to political and democratic participation: inflammatory civic content, civic discouragement, civic inauthenticity, civic bullying, and false or misleading civic content. The others are bullying, false or misleading content, false accounts, identity theft, explicit violence, hate speech, nudity, terrorism, improper child exposure, pet sales, drug sales, and profanity.

One of the excerpts from the survey reveals that 37% of Brazilians interviewed perceive fake or misleading content on Facebook, while 30% encounter this type of content on WhatsApp – Brazil has the highest messenger rate among all countries participating in the study. On Twitter and Snapchat, the number drops to 24% and 5%, respectively. By way of comparison, in the US, Twitter has the worst perception, with 50% of users, followed by Facebook, with 46% – WhatsApp appears with 13%, the best result in the country considering all apps analyzed.

In the survey, Facebook adopted a questionnaire with questions relating not only to its Facebook apps, but also to rivals such as Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok and Line (the latter two only in a few countries). A sample of 5,000 people from each country was selected to respond to the form and each user provided information about only one application – the size of the sample that responded for each application, however, was not clear in the document.

The study also collected data on the presence of users on the platforms in each country. In total, almost 100% of Brazilian respondents had a WhatsApp account (the rate is the highest among all countries) – in the United States, only 30% responded using the messenger, approximately. Around here, just over 80% of respondents also had a Facebook account, around 70% had an Instagram profile and almost 50% were on Facebook Messenger.

Types of impact

Another snippet measures how bad users feel when encountering integrity issues on the platform. On WhatsApp, toxic contents are more intensely perceived in Indonesia, Brazil and Colombia. Considering the comparison between the countries analyzed, Brazilians are more likely to feel bad when encountering terrorism (70%) and explicit violence (70%) content, which considers violent acts in visual media.

The country also has the second worst rate in inflammatory civic speech (70%), bullying civic speech (58%), misinformation (46%), hate speech (59%), nudity (52%) and undue exposure of minors (79%). India, WhatsApp’s biggest market, does not appear at the top of any of the problems – according to the website Business Insider, the biggest WhatsApp markets in the world in 2020 were India, Brazil, USA and Indonesia, in that order.

Looking at the social network Facebook, Brazilians are most likely to experience negative effects from inflammatory civic speech (69%), explicit violence (71%), hate speech (76%), nudity (67%), terrorism (74 %) and undue exposure of minors (84%). In the case of hate speech, specifically, the country is 11 percentage points ahead of Indonesia, which appears with the second worst score in the category.

On Instagram, Brazilians are more likely to experience negative effects from inflammatory civic discourse (68%) and undue exposure of minors (76%).

Researcher Alerts

Researchers often draw attention to Brazil in notes highlighted in the documents. The observations are found, most of the time, as a recommendation for research and investigation teams to deepen their studies, in order to try to understand why the negative perception or reach of disinformation or hate speech was greater on Facebook and WhatsApp do than in other apps in the country.

In the documents analyzed by the state, it is not possible to know what actions were taken by Facebook in Brazil in the face of the problems – whistleblower Frances Haugen has been repeating that Mark Zuckerberg sacrificed the safety of users for the company’s profit. The negative impacts of services in the country, however, were detected for a long time. Although carried out between March and April 2020, a comment in the document shows that the survey was published on an internal panel of the company around July of last year – that is, for at least a year, Facebook has been aware of the problematic aspects in the Country. The comment also suggests that another survey found similar results. O state has not yet found the previous study.

However, in another document analyzed by the report, there is evidence that the company’s researchers have known about the problems caused in Brazil since 2016. In a survey published internally in February 2020, Facebook was trying to prepare for the US presidential elections in November of last year – one of the things the company planned to avoid was the stampede of users, tired of political content on the platform. So, one of the researchers used Brazil as an example.

“We saw (the stampede) happen in Brazil during the last two elections. Many friendships were lost, tired of seeing the same group of people posting the same exaggerated content over and over again”, comments, in English, the employee whose name was hidden in the document. “Facebook needs to learn that not all friend content is the same. It’s not because I’m close to someone that I necessarily care what that person thinks politically. It’s like showing football to someone who doesn’t care about the sport. I hope we can do better in the next elections”.

what does facebook say

About the leaks, Facebook tells the state in note: “The central premise in these stories is false. Yes, we are a business and we make a profit. But the idea that we profit at the expense of people’s well-being and safety does not understand where our own business interests lie.”

The company claims that it has more than 40,000 people on the integrity team. “In 2021 alone, we must invest more than $5 billion in security and integrity, more than any other company in the technology sector,” he says.

The report found that part of the company’s employees considers that the studies are being presented out of context – and that part of the bad perception in relation to the services was built on the “attacks received in recent years”.

Officially, the company also says: “Billions of people around the world, including Brazil, use our services because they see them useful and have good experiences. We’ve invested $13 billion in security globally since 2016 – we’re on track to invest $5 billion only this year”.

The company recalls actions it deems important to improve the user experience: “We invest in internal research to help proactively identify where we can improve our products and policies. 2020 and we established a partnership with the Superior Electoral Court in initiatives to combat disinformation and to create a channel so that they could denounce WhatsApp accounts potentially involved in mass shootings.”