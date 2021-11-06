Fans and idols detonate Manchester United in defeat to Manchester City: ‘I give up on these players’

This Saturday (6), Manchester United suffered another very complicated defeat by the Premier League. After being thrashed by Liverpool, the team took a 2-0 that was cheap against Manchester City and, therefore, was heavily criticized on social networks.

Fans used their profiles to criticize players and coach Solskjaer and even Roy Keane, the club’s idol, lost his temper during ‘Sky Sports’ broadcast.

“I give up. I give up on these players. They are national players. I can’t understand the defence. I come here thinking ‘United play at home, they have a chance’ but it’s been like that all season, giving away opportunities.”

Check out other reactions to United’s defeat:

Surreal, United don’t touch the ball. What a ridiculous game. — Marcus Rashford Brazil (@MRashfordbr)

