Farm 13: Aline vents, cries and says she’s going away from Dayane: “Toxic relationship”; watch

WL! She shuddered at once… Formerly best friends in the game of “A Fazenda 13”, it seems that the relationship between Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello is really not the same anymore. In the early hours of this Friday (5), the ex-panicat cried a lot when reporting that she was tired of putting up with the model’s behavior, and classified their relationship as toxic.

Aline’s outburst took place in a conversation with Rico Melquiades in the tree house. The peoa and Dayane have been getting together for a few days, for disagreeing on each other’s style of play. According to Mello, Mineiro would be very peaceful and would try too hard to look good with everyone in the reality show.

“Does it cost you to respect my way of being, respect my crying, my moment of sadness? I give a fuckin’ hand, I’m a friend. I don’t have to be the way she is, she wants to build me, I’m graduated. That’s what hurts me, that’s saddening me“, shot Léo Lins’ girlfriend.

Rico advised Aline to back off. “If she talks to you, well, if she doesn’t…“, he said. “I’m going away, but I wanted to talk to you so you can give your opinion and understand my departure“, explained Mineiro. The pawn agreed with his friend’s attitude, and analyzed that Dayane would be losing in the game.

“It’s getting lost a lot. She doesn’t have her shine anymore… I won’t stop saving her, I don’t have the courage. I can be Muggle, okay. My crying is because I like it, and it’s all hurting me a lot. I know it’s a game and you’ll only win one, but I created a very big alliance“, continued the girl.

Melquiades opined that Aline should not be so affected by this situation, and she pondered: “I get like this because I met her when I joined, I like her. The way she’s acting today, it hurts me. I’m putting up with a lot, I’m putting up with teasing, teasing, teasing and lack of respect for her. And I remain silent. She keeps teasing me a lot, it’s making me want to throw up, uncomfortable” she lamented.

“It’s like a toxic relationship, it’s making me sick. Imagine if I just kicked you, hurt you and out of nowhere I come and smooth your hand? She does it, and do you know what I do? I accept. I will keep hugging her no matter how far away I am, I won’t let go of our group. I just drop us the day I leave this house“, said Mineiro.