Father Flávio da Silva, from the parish of General Sampaio, dies at the age of 34

He died this Friday, 5th, at 34 years old, the Father José Flávio da Silva Ferreira, from the parish Our Lady of Rosario, in the municipality of General Sampaio, 131 kilometers from Fortaleza. The priest had been in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since October 30th. There is still no official confirmation of the cause of death. During this afternoon, notes of regret from the municipality and other religious entities were published on social networks.

The city of General Sampaio, through Mayor Chico Cordeiro (PDT), published a post on social networks commenting on the loss of the religious. “The Municipal Administration offers sincere condolences and solidarity to the family, friends and admirers of Father José Flávio da Silva Ferreira,” he said in a statement.

The city’s City Council also commented on the loss of the priest: “Through President Janael Ferreira and other councilors of the legislative power. He came to the public to express the sincere feeling of regret for the departure of our Father José Flávio da Silva Ferreira. We pray to God to give the necessary comfort to all family and friends in this hour of irreparable pain due to the lamentable loss”.

In a note, the Diocese of Itapipoca thanked God for the life, faith and priestly ministry of Father Flávio in the Diocese and offered solidarity to his family at this time. “We associate with their families, in this moment of pain and suffering; to them our embrace of condolences”, said the note.

The bishop of the Diocese of Itapipoca, Dom Frei Antônio Roberto, also published a note of regret about the death of Father José Flávio. “I received, with great regret, the news of the death of our dear Fr Flavio. I accompanied him, from his first contacts to be admitted to the formative process of our Seminary, to his diaconal and priestly ordination.” Also according to the bishop, Father Flávio always showed firmness in his vocation and happiness in being a priest.

