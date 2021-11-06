Father gets confused and puts superglue instead of eye drops in his son’s eye; boy did not see for 4 days

A nine-year-old boy couldn’t open his eyes for about four days after his father mistook the eyedrop package for “superglue.” The case took place in England, in the county of North Yorkshire, and according to information from the Daily Mail, the father of little Rupert placed the liquid in his son’s left eye with the intention of alleviating an itch the boy was complaining about.

At the same moment, the child noticed the difference and screamed, causing his father, Kevin Day, to realize the error and call for help at the same time. “I was seized by a huge fear that I had blinded my son and ruined his life,” he said in an interview.

“I went into complete despair and called 911 immediately,” he recalls. The attendant instructed that Kevin should insistently wash the boy’s eye with cold water until the paramedics arrived.

At the hospital, doctors gave painkillers to control Rupert’s discomfort and continued with the washings. With that, the boy was only able to open his eyelids four days after the incident, but luckily, the glue did not damage the boy’s vision.





The case took place in February this year, but the story was only shared last Tuesday, 2nd, as a warning. “It had been two days since I’d been dripping eye drops into Rupert’s eyes when I got confused with superglue,” reported Kevin, who said he’s been “careful ever since to keep his things well separated, as a moment’s distraction is enough to cause a tragedy”.

