Father kills boyfriend of daughter who sold her to human trafficking | World-News | Online Diary

What would you do if your daughter’s boyfriend sold her to a human trafficking ring? That’s what happened to a man in the United States, arrested last Friday (1), after deciding to act with his own hands.

John Eisenman admitted to killing his daughter’s ex-boyfriend and told the story for the facts. The 60-year-old man explained that he committed the crime after the boy sold the teenager to a sex trafficking gang.

According to the daily Spokesman-Review, Eisenman was arrested last Friday (29), charged with the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen. In a hearing last Monday (1st), he confessed to the crime.

A resident of the city of Spokane, Washington, the man discovered that his daughter had been taken to bandits who exploit women in the Seattle area in October of last year. To make matters worse, he was told that Sorensen was responsible for selling it.

Einsenman then acted on his own, faced the gang and managed to retrieve the girl, taking her back to Spokane safe.

A month later, the man decided to confront Sorensen about what had happened. He himself explained that he tied up his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, stabbed him with a cinder block in the head and stabbed him repeatedly.