Festival presents new hamburger recipes with regional ingredients in Salvador and Lauro de Freitas | Bahia

Recipes with typical ingredients of Bahian cuisine created by several hamburgers, restaurants and bars in Salvador and Lauro de Freitas are part of the 16th edition of Burger Fest, a hamburger festival. Among the ingredients are palm oil, coriander, brown sugar and molasses.

Among the sandwiches are the “Bahia MP”. The recipe includes coriander mayonnaise, a typical seasoning of Bahian cuisine, in addition to the rennet cheese.

The cheese is also part of the recipe for one of the versions in the “Bahia com H” hamburger, grilled and in cream.

It is also inspired by the Bahia acarajé from Rio Vermelho, which resulted in the creation of the “RV Burguer”, a sandwich that combines potato bread, a house blend with palm mayonnaise, molasses, lambão sauce, crispy onion and curd cheese.

In Bahia, the event has the participation of 14 hamburgers, restaurants and bars in 23 different addresses in Salvador and Lauro de Freitas (some brands participate with more than one unit).

You can try the burgers at Red Burger’N’Bar, Bravo Burger & Beer, Brutus Burger, Melt Burger, Varanda Burger, Leo Cintra Cozinha, Manga Rosa, Cazolla, Esquina Paulista, O Porco, Benedita Restaurante, Velho Spain Bar and Culture, Sotero Burger and Republic Burger.

Check out the participating restaurants and hamburgers:

Leo Cintra

Name of the hamburger: Bahia MP

Ingredients: French bread, 160g hamburger, curd cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, coriander mayonnaise

Price: BRL 35.60

Address: Rua Odilon Santos, 14, Rio Vermelho

Bravo Burger & Beer

Burger name: BF-21

Ingredients: Bravo Blend (160g) with grilled rennet cheese, artisan chimichurri, Bravo pork belly bacon and artisan aioli, on sweet potato bread with natural fermentation (levain).

Price: R$ 38.00 at the store; R$ 41.80 in iFood.

Address: Units of Pituba, Alphaville, Barra, Horto Florestal, Shopping da Bahia, in Salvador, and Lauro de Freitas

The pig

Burger name: Pork burger

Ingredients: Potato bread, pork hamburger (160g) cheese curd, gherkin pickles, watermelon barbecue sauce and parma crisps

Price: BRL 36.00

Address: Acre Territory, 101, Pituba

Sotero Burger

Burger name: RV Burger

Ingredients: Potato bread, house blend, palm mayonnaise, molasses, lambão sauce, crispy onion, curd cheese.

Price: R$39.90 for delivery, R$34.90 for in-store consumption

Address: Av. Manoel Dias, 2364 – Lj 06, Pituba

Benedicta Restaurant

Burger name: Blessed Burger

Ingredients: 160g termite hamburger, Serrano cheese, Demi brown sugar frosting, caramelized onion may with green pepper and gherkin pickles on brioche bread

Price: BRL 42.90

Address: R. Minas Gerais, 508, Pituba

Republic Burger

Name of the hamburger: RB Nordestino

Ingredients: Red biquinho pepper bread, 120g blend of carne do sol, curd cheese, fried plantain, house special sauce and potato chips.

Price: BRL 29.99

Address: Av. Dom João VI, 177A, Brotas

Old Spain Bar and Culture

Name of the hamburger: Bahia with H!

Ingredients: Carne do sol hamburger blend, grilled coalho cheese, coalho cream cheese, homemade banana jelly on plated delicious bread.

Price: BRL 34.90

Address: R. General Labatut, 38, Barris

Melt Burger

Burger name: Cheddar Town

Ingredients: Potato Bread, 160G Beef Blend, Cheddar MELT, Onion Rings and Bacon Flour

Price: BRL 30.00

Address: R. Anísio Teixeira, 161, Itaigara

Red Burger’N’Bar

Burger name: Classic Red

Ingredients: Brioche bread, 2 200g black angus burgers, cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, ketchup and Heinz mustard

Price: BRL 45.00

Address: Barra, Jaguaribe, Pituba and Jardim Apipema units

Brutus Burger

Name of the hamburger: Turbine

Ingredients: White bread, Burger Premium 180g, mozzarella breaded in panko, gorgonzola cream, caramelized onion and sliced ​​bacon.

Price: BRL 42.00

Address: R. Pernambuco, 352, Pituba

Burger Balcony

Burger name: V-Black Double

Ingredients: Activated Charcoal Black Bread, 2 103g burgers, sliced ​​crispy bacon, 2 layers of creamy house cheddar and bacon crumbs.

Price: BRL 44.00

Address: Av. Leovigildo Filgueiras, 160, Garcia

Pink sleeve

Burger name: 1921 Burger

Ingredients: Sealed bread, 2 100g smash burguers pressed in onion, melted cheese, pickles and house special sauce.

Price: BRL 31.90

Address: R. Antônio Passos, 61- mezzanine, Federation

Cazolla

Name of the hamburger: Topzola

Ingredients: Bread, catupiry®, bacon farofa, 180g meat, gorgonzola, sweet chilli and house mayonnaise.

Price: R$ 43.90 with potatoes

Address: Pituba and Paralela Shopping Units

São Paulo corner

Name of the hamburger: Hamburger Paulistano

Ingredients: Pepperoni meat of pure ham, slice of breaded mortadella, a mix of three melted cheeses and covered with onions and caramelized peppers on potato bread, served with straw potatoes

Price: BRL 32.90

Address: Av. Paulo Xl, 1943, Pituba

