find out how much R$75 million in savings yields

This Saturday (06/11), Caixa will draw the dozens related to its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2426. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers individually, may receive around R$ 75 million, considering that the prize is accumulated in this value range. But do you already know how to make the jackpot have a good yield?

An interesting possibility is to use the savings account. To illustrate how the yield calculation works, we brought the simulation based on the Selic rate. It is currently in the 7.75% range due to the increase following a new Copom meeting. It is worth noting that the last Mega-Sena draw, number 2325, was held on November 3, 2021.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 10 – 31 – 38 – 46 – 49 – 54. Nobody got the six tens right. Thus, the prize accumulated again and rose to around R$ 75 million. On the other hand, 75 bets won the corner. Each of the lucky ones will take R$57,727.72 home.

Another 5,048 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 1,225.26. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena draw (No. 2425):

Accumulated Mega-Sena: how much R$75 million yields

If only one player manages to hit the six tens of accumulated Mega-Sena, he could receive approximately R$75 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The calculation of yield can be obtained through the Selic rate.

It is currently in the 7.75% range. What does that mean? In the first month with the money in the savings account, the Mega-Sena accumulated prize can yield approximately BRL 330 thousand.

Tickets with new bets can be registered until 19:00 on November 6, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website. The broadcast will be carried out on the bank’s YouTube channel.