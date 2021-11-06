find out what your health benefits are; see more!

This Friday, November 5th, Casa &Agro, from the Tecno Notícias website, brings you a guide about the pistachio, an oilseed that belongs to the same family as almonds, walnuts and chestnuts. Therefore, it can be eaten raw or roasted, but it needs to be without its rind, as it is very hard.

the tree of pistachio it can be up to 7 meters high, being its scientific name pistachio vera. And first of all, know that it is rich in several nutrients, from oil to antioxidants, thus bringing several health benefits.

Benefits of consuming pistachios

So, check out its various benefits below.

Helps in the weight loss process

Because it is rich in protein and fiber, pistachios increase satiety, therefore, making your calorie intake lower.

Protects eye health

Its compounds help to protect vision. It also strengthens eye health and prevents diseases such as macular degeneration.

Fights anemia

Because it has a good amount of iron, it will strengthen the red blood cells. Thus, it will prevent and fight diseases such as anemia.

Promotes heart health

This oilseed is able to reduce blood pressure, in addition to contributing to the control of cholesterol and stress levels.

Strengthens the immune system

Antioxidants and minerals help defend the body against viruses and bacteria. Therefore, there is therefore a strengthening of the immune system.

Helps fight and prevent diabetes

This food can help in the proper absorption of glucose by the body. In addition, phosphorus is a great ally in the prevention of type 2 diabetes.

fights cancer

The high content of antioxidants acts to prevent damage caused by free radicals. These are responsible for degenerating cells, facilitating the development of diseases, such as cancer.

Improves digestion

The fibers present in its composition help in the proper functioning of the intestine, eliminating toxins and promoting a feeling of satiety.

Promotes hair health

The nutrients present in pistachios act on the hair fiber, making it healthier, in addition to stimulating hair growth. Thus, another nutrient called biotin acts to prevent hair loss, therefore strengthening the hair.

In conclusion, the pistachio it is an oilseed that can be very beneficial to health. However, remember that in order to obtain its benefits, your consumption should be regular.

