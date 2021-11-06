Fiocruz does not recommend resumption of events with agglomeration

The Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin of Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), released this Thursday (4), does not recommend the unrestricted resumption of events with agglomeration before the Brazilian population is fully vaccinated.

According to researchers, the minimum security will only reach 80% of the total population vaccinated, including adolescents and children.

“It is worth remembering that the population of adolescents, due to the type of social behavior they have, is one of the groups with the greatest intensity of circulation on the streets and coexists with other more vulnerable age groups and social groups. Therefore, it is wrong to think that, with the only adult population adequately covered, the unrestricted resumption of habits that crowd people together is possible”, they said.

According to the bulletin, the relaxation of protection measures against covid-19 should take place cautiously, gradually and in conjunction with other measures. Among these other measures is the adoption of the vaccine passport.

The researchers also point out that Eastern European countries and the United States have been experiencing outbreaks of covid-19 as a result of low vaccination coverage.

Therefore, for Fiocruz, it is still too early for measures such as the release of the use of masks and the release of face-to-face events with crowding.